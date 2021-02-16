Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 16 February 2021, 6 pm EAT
Africa Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 oases (3,760,854), deaths (98,962) and recoveries (3,305,491) by region:
Central (94,750 cases; 1,668 deaths; 79,592 recoveries): Burundi (1,849;3; 1,155), Cameroon (31,394; 474; 29,501),CAR (4,997; 63; 4,908), Chad (3,664; 131;3,182), Congo (8,419; 122; 7,012), DRC (24,386; 655; 15,544), Equatorial Guinea (5,694; 86; 5,426),Gabon (12,865; 75; 11,750), Sao Tome and Principe (1,482; 19; 1,114).
Eastern (381,925; 7,199; 305,867): Comoros (3,358; 132; 2,911), Djibouti (5,981; 63; 5,865), Eritrea (2,566;7; 1,914), Ethiopia (147,825; 2,209; 128,946), Kenya (103,014; 1,795; 85,250), Madagascar (19,598; 292; 18,915),Mauritius (601; 10; 554), Rwanda (17,484; 239; 15,125), Seychelles (1,987; 9; 1,534), Somalia (5,273; 154; 3,876), South Sudan (5,710; 79; 3,769), Sudan (27,956; 1,858; 22,485), Tanzania**(509; 21; 178), Uganda (40,063; 331; 14,545).
Northern (1,132,445; 31,549; 982,699): Algeria (110,802; 2,945; 76,108), Egypt (174,426; 10,050; 135,349), Libya (128,036; 2,051; 111,864), Mauritania (16,996; 430; 16,265), Morocco(478,595; 8,491; 459,549).Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (41; 7; 34),Tunisia (223,549; 7,575; 183,530).
Southern (1,787,188; 53,944; 1,621,-322): Angola (20,381; 493; 18,884), Botswana (24,926; 202; 21,214), Eswatini (16,576; 634; 12,307), Lesotho (10,254; 243; 2,990),Malawi (29,181; 958;14,196),Mozambique (50,691;547;31,947),Namibia (36,225;389;34,261), South Africa (1,492,909;48,094;1,391,155), Zambia (70,823; 974; 63,609), Zimbabwe (35,222; 1,410; 30,759)
Western (364,6; 4,602;316,011): Benin (5,039;62;3,950), Burkina Faso (11,630; 138; 10,979), Cabe Verde (14,761;139; 14,240),C6te d'Ivoire (31,235; 175; 29,446),Gambia (4,414; 138;3,901),Ghana (76,492; 542;68,100),Guinea (15,020; 85; 14,512),Guinea Bissau (2,924;46;2,464), Liberia (1,985;85;1,775), Mali (8,235;342; 6,200),N iger (4,702; 169;4,155), Nigeria (146,928;1,761; 123,009), Senegal (31,476;760;25,685), Sierra Leone (3,823; 79;2,578), Togo (5,882;81;5,007).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).