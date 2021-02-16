Peter T. Nicholl Law Offices Files Class Action Against GlobalTranz Enterprises for Unpaid Overtime

Current and former employees claim they were misclassified as salaried employees and denied overtime pay

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 8, 2021, current and former employees (“Plaintiffs”) of GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC (“GlobalTranz”) filed a class and collective action lawsuit against their former employer in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona (Case No.: 2:21-cv-00204). Plaintiffs allege that GlobalTranz violated the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) and seek to recover unpaid overtime wages.GlobalTranz is a freight brokerage company that specializes in expedited and managed transportation solutions. Plaintiffs worked as Logistics Representatives, Inside Sales – Account Managers, Carrier Sales Representatives and Account Coordinators (collectively, “Logistics Representatives”) for GlobalTranz and were paid an annual salary for their work. Plaintiffs allege that GlobalTranz violated the wage and hour provisions of the FLSA by intentionally misclassifying them as salaried employees , which resulted in their failure to receive overtime wages. Plaintiffs allege that they routinely worked over forty (40) hours per week without receiving proper overtime compensation (“time-and-a-half”).Plaintiffs were primarily responsible for coordinating and scheduling pick-up and/or delivery appointments for assigned customers and tracking the shipments across various modes of transit. In the Complaint, Plaintiffs allege that their duties were basic and routine in nature. They further allege that they were given a voluminous amount of work, which required them to work overtime regularly, despite not receiving compensation for their additional time worked. Plaintiffs allege that their experiences were similar to other Logistics Representatives.Additional information regarding how other salaried Logistics Representatives who work or worked for GlobalTranz can join this case can be found here , or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at (410) 244-7005.The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl and Nichols Kaster, PLLP represent the Plaintiffs in this matter. Both firms are recognized as leaders in the field of wage and hour litigation and have successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits across the country. They are committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.Media contact information: (410) 244-7005