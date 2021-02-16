Bian Capital CEO Daniel Yomtobian Launches Professional Website
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful entrepreneur Daniel Yomtobian is pleased to announce the launch of his brand-new personal website.
The website chronicles Daniel Yomtobian’s impressive life and career and provides links to published articles he has been featured in.
The home page provides an overview of Daniel Yomtobian’s career and any recent news that has been published about him or his company, Bian Capital. Yomtobian is the founder and CEO of Bian Capital, an investment company based in Los Angeles, California, that invests in tech-focused businesses.
The about page highlights both his personal and professional life. In 1996, when Yomtobian was just 17 years old, he began working at Van’s Supermarket. At the time, he planned on working his way up to the position of district manager for the supermarket. However, his path completely changed when his father introduced him to a friend that was doing web design and encouraged Yomtobian to enroll in a two-day web design course. Shortly thereafter, Daniel Yomtobian realized how lucrative the technology industry could be and began buying and selling URLs. This introduction to the world of technology and the internet led Yomtobian to abandon his future at the grocery store and instead start his career in the technology sector and become an entrepreneur.
He currently serves as the CEO of Bian Capital, a technology investment firm in LA. Ultimately, Daniel Yomtobian is a creative entrepreneur with a passion for technology who is also a family man and philanthropist.
The new website also showcases the different blog posts and interviews that Daniel Yomtobian has been featured in online. In most of these published articles, he discusses his journey as an entrepreneur and an investment specialist. Yomtobian has a personal blog and has been featured in interviews on Thrive Global and Ideamensch.
On his blog, Mr. Yomtobian has touched on the question of whether charity is part of corporate responsibility and what philanthropy is and how one can become a philanthropist.
For more information, visit https://dyomtobian.com/.
About Daniel Yomtobian
Daniel Yomtobian is an entrepreneur, businessman, and the CEO of Bian Capital who currently lives in Los Angeles, California. Yomtobian recently founded Bian Capital, which is an investment company that specializes in investing in technology-focused businesses. Though Yomtobian himself and his company Bian Capital are based in sunny Los Angeles, he has dealings all over the United States.
Daniel Yomtobian
The website chronicles Daniel Yomtobian’s impressive life and career and provides links to published articles he has been featured in.
The home page provides an overview of Daniel Yomtobian’s career and any recent news that has been published about him or his company, Bian Capital. Yomtobian is the founder and CEO of Bian Capital, an investment company based in Los Angeles, California, that invests in tech-focused businesses.
The about page highlights both his personal and professional life. In 1996, when Yomtobian was just 17 years old, he began working at Van’s Supermarket. At the time, he planned on working his way up to the position of district manager for the supermarket. However, his path completely changed when his father introduced him to a friend that was doing web design and encouraged Yomtobian to enroll in a two-day web design course. Shortly thereafter, Daniel Yomtobian realized how lucrative the technology industry could be and began buying and selling URLs. This introduction to the world of technology and the internet led Yomtobian to abandon his future at the grocery store and instead start his career in the technology sector and become an entrepreneur.
He currently serves as the CEO of Bian Capital, a technology investment firm in LA. Ultimately, Daniel Yomtobian is a creative entrepreneur with a passion for technology who is also a family man and philanthropist.
The new website also showcases the different blog posts and interviews that Daniel Yomtobian has been featured in online. In most of these published articles, he discusses his journey as an entrepreneur and an investment specialist. Yomtobian has a personal blog and has been featured in interviews on Thrive Global and Ideamensch.
On his blog, Mr. Yomtobian has touched on the question of whether charity is part of corporate responsibility and what philanthropy is and how one can become a philanthropist.
For more information, visit https://dyomtobian.com/.
About Daniel Yomtobian
Daniel Yomtobian is an entrepreneur, businessman, and the CEO of Bian Capital who currently lives in Los Angeles, California. Yomtobian recently founded Bian Capital, which is an investment company that specializes in investing in technology-focused businesses. Though Yomtobian himself and his company Bian Capital are based in sunny Los Angeles, he has dealings all over the United States.
Daniel Yomtobian
Bian Capital
email us here