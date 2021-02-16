“Redeemed by God” Trilogy Provides Guidance for Christian Spiritual Journey
Douglas Reynolds’ books enrich your relationship with God as Father, Son and Holy Spirit.NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Reynolds provides Christian readers with three manuals to guide them on their journey of spiritual growth. “Redeemed by God – 1: Spiritual Life Principles Associated with God’s Word” facilitates the spiritual growth of Christians and helps them mature in their relationship with God through Jesus. “Redeemed by God – 2: Time of the End, Return of Jesus and a New World Order” delves into Christian eschatology by pointing out how Bible prophesy relates to the establishment of a New World Order that will precede the seven years of tribulation. “Redeemed by God – 3: God’s Redemption through Jesus and His Plan for Eternity” expounds on the eternal nature and character of God and the redemption God extends to us through Jesus.
Reynolds in his first book covers all bases pertinent to present day Christian life. He eases readers into the processes of Christian spiritual growth and living by providing a manual to guide them through the transformative process of their spirit and soul. Reynolds addresses our creation as spirit, soul and body as it relates to our relationship with God as Father, Son and Holy Spirit. He draws attention to our redemption by and reconciliation to God through the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Christ. All in all, the fundamentals of Christian beliefs and life are articulated well in this book.
Reynolds in his second book identifies spiritual origins of cultural conflicts in the world that will lead to the establishment of a New World Order. This will precede the seven years of tribulation, marriage of the Lamb in Heaven, battle of Armageddon, and return of Jesus that Reynolds addresses in great detail. He lists secret societies and non-government organizations and identifies those he indicates will facilitate the formation of the ten-kingdom federation the Antichrist will rule during the tribulation.
These culminate in Reynolds’ third book, which he aims at those who are nudged by the Holy Spirit to turn from their rebellion against God to embrace a relationship with Jesus. He beckons those who resist the Holy Spirit by exposing the nature and consequences of sin and opening their eyes to what awaits them after they enter a relationship with Jesus. This goes hand in hand with how our souls will be judged and the righteous rewarded by Jesus in the last days, while the unrighteous are ultimately punished.
Reynolds gives Christians a spiritual roadmap to follow on their journey to be “Redeemed by God,” along with providing a comprehensive understanding of Christian beliefs and life.
About the Author
Douglas D. Reynolds, Ph.D., is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He received a preacher's license and served as a lay pastor in rural Indiana while working on his Ph.D. degree at Purdue University. Reynolds has over 47 years of experience in Christian education and has been actively involved in prayer and healing ministries. His experiences as an engineering educator and in Christian education have given him a unique ability to write about practical aspects of one’s belief in and relationship with God through Jesus and events that will precede Jesus’ return.
