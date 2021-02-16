The Quest Care Fund: How Quest Food Management Services Helps Its Employees

LOMBARD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since Quest Food Management Services announced the Quest Care Fund, a program providing much-needed financial aid for workers of the company, more than 60 employees have received help.

President Nicholas Saccaro commented on the impact the program has had on the company. In his remarks, he stated that Quest Foods intends to continue the Care program for the unforeseeable future. The program is intended for those working for the company experiencing financial hardship.

The company's official website has a separate page for the Quest Care Fund. Eligible employees can fill a form and submit it to start the process. "The information that they will share with the organization will be completely confidential," assured the President.

With the coronavirus pandemic still occurring, Quest Food Management Services has 650 employees working. The Care Fund is funded through employee contributions as well as a Go Fund Me page.

In his comments, Mr. Saccaro also talked about the food pantries the company ran across Chicago this past holiday season. Besides financial assistance, many employees traveled to designated pickup locations across the city to collect food for the holidays. The food pantries run by Quest welcome all workers – particularly the furloughed employees Quest is hoping to get back on payroll very soon as schools continue to reopen.

More and more schools are bringing students back into the classrooms which is of course a positive trend. Quest remains hopeful and cautiously optimistic that the learning models will begin to include opening up safe dining in school cafeterias. “As a company, we have implemented new training safety and sanitation programs across all our accounts. Keeping our customers and our own employees safe and confident as we emerge from this pandemic is critical, commented Damon Thomas, Senior VP of Operations. We are working hard to earn and keep the trust of both our partners and our team members to assure them of safe working environments and procedures that are working tremendously well where we are producing and serving meals.

