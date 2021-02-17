Specialized Attachment Training Provides Positive Results For Elevations RTC

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevations RTC, a residential treatment center located in the greater Salt Lake City, Utah area, continues to push the standard for quality care for all students. One of the more recent focuses has been on specialized attachment training, which allows for better care for all students dealing with attachment issues.

Known as Milieu Therapy, teenagers dealing with attachment issues can get the results they need faster than other residential treatment centers around the country. It continues to be used each and every school year for students in need, and positive results are shown in a short amount of time.

Building confidence

Confidence goes a very long way in dealing with attachment issues while attending residential treatment centers. The goal of Milieu Therapy is to get people thinking the right way to build a strong core for later in the school year.

Boosting confidence does not have to be about changing how a person acts individually. There are naturally shy and outgoing people who both have attachment issues, and it is about building confidence around other students and staff. When confidence starts to go up, it can bleed into other areas.

Improved social skills

The vast majority of teenagers dealing with attachment issues end up struggling with creating proper connections with others. The goal of Milieu Therapy is to build stronger and more intimate relationships with everyone. That takes time to pull off correctly. As far as residential treatment centers are concerned, Elevations RTC has a longer overall stay. This helps to not only introduce improvement ideas for quality social skills, but it allows them to build up more and more as the weeks and months pass by.

Counting on Elevations RTC staff

Students at Elevations RTC should always feel like they have the opportunity to reach out when dealing with attachment issues. That is why all classrooms and groups are kept extremely small. By having more personal relationships, students can get the help they need outside of traditional settings. Attachment issues do not simply go away after school hours, so there is no telling when assistance is required.

Elevations RTC staff has made sure that there is someone available at all times to be there for students. Even having a little bit of time where no one is available can set a student back, which is why around-the-clock coverage is essential. This creates a family-like atmosphere at Elevations RTC that is often missing from other residential treatment centers around the country.

Allowing families to stay connected

Separation and isolation generally do not help with attachment issues, which is why it can always be a challenge when first arriving on campus at Elevations RTC. To make the transition smoother, families are encouraged to stay connected with a combination of weekly family therapy, visitation options throughout the year, parent seminars, and more. Parents never feel like strangers if they have the opportunity to make it to campus.

Students learn through time that there is no reason to feel isolated during a stay at Elevations RTC. There are way too many people who are there to assist, and the proper plan is in place to make sure that no one is left behind. Attachment issues are never incredibly easy to deal with, but they can be put in the past for good with the right therapy plan.

More on Elevations RTC

Elevations RTC is a premier program for teenagers of all genders ages 13—18, struggling with a variety of challenges such as depression, anxiety, self-esteem issues, conflict, and more. From traditional classroom learning to social growth, the goal of the Elevations RTC staff is to provide students with the knowledge and tools they need to turn their life around and live better overall.

