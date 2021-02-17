CarGuard Trevor Smith Breaks Down A Vehicle Protection Plan’s Usefulness

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The days of the shade tree mechanic are long gone. They have been superseded by high technology shops that cannot operate without hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of specialized tools.

Mechanics need to be constantly re-trained and re-certified to work on modern vehicles. All of that adds up to a lot of overhead when it comes to car repairs.

What that means for the average motorist is that they are playing with fire if they do not have either a factory warranty or some kind of extended vehicle protection plan to cover them after their warranty expires.

Increasing Costs of Repairs

CEO of CarGuard Trevor Smith reflects that the bottom line when it comes to car repairs is that the costs are rising every year. Many people really can't afford to pay for many common automotive problems should they occur. If they get caught in this situation, they don't have much choice except to take out a loan or trade-in their non-running car for a new one.

In either case, the luckless motorist is not going to come out ahead on the deal.

Extended Warranty vs. Vehicle Protection Plan

So what exactly is an extended vehicle protection plan, and how is this sort of plan saving drivers from trapping themselves financially? It would be easy to describe it as a form of extended car warranty, but that is not actually true.

With a warranty, you have to take your car to a dealer for service. If you are out in the middle of nowhere and the nearest dealer is 400 miles away, that could be a bit of a problem. On the other hand, a vehicle protection plan covers you no matter where you are or what mechanic you want to do the work for you.

In return for an affordable and easily budgeted monthly fee, you get nationwide coverage in case something happens to your vehicle. Plus, you can choose what kind of plan you want.

Plan Coverage and Benefits

Some plans only cover the big-ticket items, while others can go all the way up to complete coverage of virtually everything except tires. The best plans provide for towing and a rental car while repairs are being done along with roadside assistance. You can choose the plan that fits your budget and provides you with the necessary peace of mind.

The crucial points to keep in mind are that it is difficult to fix most car problems yourself, the cost of having it done by a professional has now become very high, and you would have a hard time paying in cash if you did need something done.

Advice From CarGuard Trevor Smith

A high-quality vehicle protection plan is the same as carrying other insurance forms on your car. Instead of protecting you against theft or collision, a vehicle protection plan covers you in the event of a breakdown. Industry veterans such as CarGuard's Trevor Smith advise against waiting to purchase a vehicle protection plan because car issues can arise at any moment.