Global Semiconductor Rectifiers Market is Expected to Reach $7.72billion by 2027: AMR

Surge in penetration of smart grids across the developing countries, growth in number of telecommunication services and consumer electronics, and rise in government spending on modern power distribution and generation infrastructure in the developing nations drive the global semiconductor rectifiers market. Moreover, the market across Asia-Pacific region has dominated in 2019, and would lead the trail by 2027.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global semiconductor rectifiers market generated $3.22 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $7.72 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of key market dynamics, driving factors & opportunities, key segments, value chain, business performance, and competitive landscape.

Surge in penetration of smart grids across the developing countries, growth in number of telecommunication services and consumer electronics, and rise in government spending on modern power distribution and generation infrastructure in the developing nations drive the global semiconductor rectifiers market. However, technical issues and high costs regarding semiconductor rectifiers restrain the market growth. On the other hand, growth in demand for rectifier diode in various applications in the automotive and power sector and miniaturization of electronic components create new opportunities in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The production facilities of the electronics and semiconductors were halted, owing to the slowdown and unavailability of the workforce across the globe.

The disrupted supply chain management and decreased demand further curbed the revenue of the market globally, during the covid-19.

However, the regions have now entered the unlock zone and the industry is anticipated to recoup soon.

The global semiconductor rectifiers market is segmented on the basis of product type, industry vertical, and region.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into single phase and three phase. The single phase segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the total revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. However, three phase segment would witness the largest CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on industry vertical, the consumer segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly one-fifth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain the highest share during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. In addition, the region held the largest share, holding nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominant contribution during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global semiconductor rectifiers market include BB, ASI Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

