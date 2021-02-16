Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,710 in the last 365 days.

Social Security Administration Exercises First Option Year on Contract to Deploy Telos Corporation’s Xacta

SSA to leverage cyber risk management solution to assess and authorize systems hosted in Amazon Web Services

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that the Social Security Administration (SSA) has exercised the first option year on the contract, including options, for its Xacta® solution. SSA contracted Telos in September 2019 for a security assessment and authorization (SA&A) software solution to enhance the ongoing assessment and authorization of systems, and continuous monitor cybersecurity processes for the agency. The base year contract concluded in September 2020, leaving four option years, the first of which is now underway.

Xacta enhances effectiveness of the collection and analysis of real-time data regarding SSA information systems, including vulnerabilities, configuration standards and audit logs, as well as hardware and software inventories, thereby supporting organizational risk management decisions. The solution also enables more frequent and comprehensive enterprise- and system-level assessments of cybersecurity risk, empowering SSA to transition from static three-year security authorizations to ongoing authorization processes. Xacta offers FISMA reporting capabilities, a configurable approval process for tracking and managing remediation plans, and a customizable process template interface for creation and workflow management.

“We’re pleased to serve the hardworking men and women at SSA and look forward to the opportunity to enhance the cyber risk management processes for the agency,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos.

The Xacta enterprise cyber risk management and compliance automation solution helps organizations meet the complex challenges of managing IT risk with continuous compliance monitoring, security assessment and ongoing authorization. For more information about Xacta, including various use cases, visit www.telos.com/xacta.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. 

Media:
Mia Wilcox
Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
Email: wilcox@merrittgrp.com         
Phone: (610) 564-6773

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Social Security Administration Exercises First Option Year on Contract to Deploy Telos Corporation’s Xacta

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.