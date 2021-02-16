BioSig Appoints Brenda Castrodad to Lead Human Resources

Seasoned medtech executive to scale up the Company’s organizational development upon the increase in demand for the evaluative installations of the PURE EP System™

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that it appointed Ms. Brenda Castrodad to lead its Human Resources department.

A seasoned executive, Ms. Castrodad brings a wealth of experience in leading organizational development in start-ups and Fortune 500 companies within the life sciences sector. Most recently, Ms. Castrodad led the HR department at TissueTech, Inc., a Miami, FL-based biotech leader in regenerative amniotic tissue-based products, where she was responsible for transformation and automation of the company’s HR practices, talent planning, and team building. Prior to TissueTech, Inc., Ms. Castrodad spent six years at HeartWare, Inc., a heart failure medtech company acquired by Medtronic [NYSE:MDT] in 2016 for $1.1 billion. By optimizing the internal talent acquisition function and aligning business practices, Ms. Castrodad helped grow the organization from approx. 80 to 500+ staff which achieved approx. $250 million in revenues before the acquisition. Earlier in her career, Ms. Castrodad spent 16 years at Schering-Plough Corp, a pharmaceutical company acquired in 2009 for $41.1 billion by Merck & Co. [NYSE:MRK]. Ms. Castrodad holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences – Human Welfare from the University of Puerto Rico and a Labor Relations Certificate from the University of Michigan.

"A proven champion of culture, growth, and transformation, Brenda impressed us with her experience in positioning HR as a strategic business partner to create a platform for successful talent acquisition and employee engagement. Brenda’s expertise in supporting rapid growth, combined with her knowledge of our industry, should be invaluable as we scale up our customer-facing teams while further developing the in-house talent to drive the innovation engine. We look forward to working with Brenda as we prepare the Company for commercial success,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

“It is a privilege to join the BioSig team of dedicated and experienced professionals across the organization. I’m energized by the company’s culture of innovation and commercialization plans. I’m thrilled to be a valuable contributor to the incredible growth path ahead of us,” commented Brenda Castrodad.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EPä System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

