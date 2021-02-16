Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gilat Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter GAAP Net Profit of $62.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million
Net Profit includes termination fees, net of costs

Dov Baharav, Chairman of the Board, Announced His Plans to Step Down During 2021

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $42.6 million versus $78.3 million in Q4 2019 and improved from $37.3 million in the previous quarter;
  • GAAP operating income of $62.7 million versus $9.2 million in Q4 2019 and an operating loss of $10.9 million in Q3 2020; GAAP operating income includes income related to the settlement with Comtech, net of related expenses, of $64.8 million;
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $1.6 million, compared with operating income of $9.9 million in Q4 2019, improved compared with an operating loss of $1.9 million in the previous quarter;
  • GAAP net income of $62.4 million, or income of $1.12 per diluted share, compared with net income of $24.0 million, or income of $0.43 per diluted share in Q4 2019 and net loss in the previous quarter of $11.6 million, or loss of $0.21 per share; GAAP net income includes $64.8 million income related to the settlement with Comtech, net of related expenses, while GAAP net income in Q4 2019 includes a $15.5 million tax benefit;
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or loss of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with net income of $9.1 million, or income of $0.16 per diluted share in Q4 2019, and an improvement compared with a net loss of $2.6 million, or loss of $0.05 per share, as reported in the previous quarter;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 million in Q4 2019; and improved compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in the previous quarter;
  • Received $70 million in merger cancellation fees from Comtech;
  • Cash dividend of $20 million paid to shareholders during the quarter; additional cash dividend of $35 million declared in the quarter and paid in January 2021;

Full year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $165.9 million, compared with $263.5 million in 2019;
  • GAAP operating income of $37.6 million compared to $25.6 million in 2019; GAAP operating income includes income of $53.6 million related to the settlement with Comtech, net of related expenses;
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $13.7 million compared with non-GAAP operating income of $29.2 million in 2019;
  • GAAP net income of $34.9 million or $0.63 per diluted share compared with $36.5 million in 2019 or $0.65 per diluted share; GAAP net income includes income of $53.6 million related to the settlement with Comtech, net of related expenses, while GAAP net income in 2019 includes a $15.5 million tax benefit;
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $16.4 million or loss of $0.30 per diluted share compared to non-GAAP net income of $24.7 million or income of $0.44 per diluted share in 2019;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 million loss compared with adjusted EBITDA of $40.2 million in 2019;

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: “During 2020, and specifically during the second half of the year, we made major technological achievements and closed some very significant deals, all of which position us very well for 2021 and onward. In particular, we saw wins in most of our growth areas, mainly Cellular Backhaul and NGSO.

"We won multiple managed service deals providing us with significant recurring revenue. In 5G backhaul - another growth engine for us, we are making solid headway and during the year, we successfully demonstrated the transport of 5G traffic with outstanding performance over Thaicom's GEO HTS satellite. We also solidified our position, as a front-runner in providing the ground-segment for NGSO constellations, with an award in the fourth quarter with a potential of over $50M in support of a LEO constellation.

“In addition, given that IFC is and will continue to play a major role in attracting air travelling customers, I am confident that as air travel resumes its recovery, we will see a significant rise in demand for our IFC products and solutions.”

Mr. Sfadia concluded, “I am very encouraged by our strong bookings in the second half of 2020 which have continued into 2021, as well as the enormous investments targeting our industry. Despite my belief that the pandemic may still effect our 2021 operation to some extent, I am confident that our 2021 operating results will be materially better than those of 2020.”

Dov Baharav stated: “Today I announced my plan to step down from my position as chairman of Gilat's Board of Directors during 2021 and retire, following a seven year tenure. I will retain my position until a new Chariman is appointed. I conclude my period with great pride and with a feeling of satisfaction. In the last seven years the company reached extraordinary technological and business achievements, and is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the robust opportunities we are currently seeing in the market." 

Key Recent Announcements

  • Gilat Shipped Initial Aero Modems Out of a Multi-Million-Dollar Potential in China
  • CORPAC Awards Gilat Multi-Million-Dollar Contract to Provide Mission Critical Telecom Systems for Peru's Airports
  • Gilat Awarded Contract with a Potential of Over $50 Million to Supply Wavestream’s Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers for Low Earth Orbit Constellation
  • Gilat’s Proven ESA Technology Successfully Demonstrated over Inmarsat's Global Xpress
  • AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators in Mexico
  • Globe Awards Gilat Multi-Million US Dollar Managed Service Contract for Significant Expansion of Cellular Backhaul Project
  • Gilat Declares $35 Million Cash Dividend to Shareholders
  • Hispasat Awards Gilat a Multi-Million Dollar Order for Cellular Backhaul over Satellite to Extend Altan La Red Compartida Service to Rural Mexico
  • Gilat Equips Hundreds of Boats, Vessels and Cruise Ships with Satellite Communication
  • Gilat Receives Multi-Million-Dollar Order for a US Department of Defense Tactical Communications Program
  • United States Government Awards Gilat Additional Multi-Million-Dollar Contract for Military Communications Program

Non-GAAP Measures
The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, trade secrets and other litigation expenses, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation expense (income), net and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.                
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS              
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)              
       Twelve months ended
 		 Three months ended
       December 31,
 		   December 31,
 		 
        2020       2019       2020       2019  
                                   
      Unaudited   Audited   Unaudited
                   
Revenues   $ 165,885     $ 263,492     $ 42,627     $ 78,314  
Cost of revenues     124,670       167,615       29,329       51,246  
                   
Gross profit     41,215       95,877       13,298       27,068  
                   
Research and development expenses     27,689       32,208       7,474       8,120  
Less - grants     1,386       2,024       454       414  
Research and development expenses, net     26,303       30,184       7,020       7,706  
Selling and marketing expenses     16,871       21,488       4,534       5,156  
General and administrative expenses     14,063       18,515       3,794       4,849  
Merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net   (53,633 )     118       (64,782 )     118  
                   
Total operating expenses (income)     3,604       70,305       (49,434 )     17,829  
                   
Operating income     37,611       25,572       62,732       9,239  
                   
Financial expenses, net     1,907       2,617       192       677  
                   
Income before taxes on income     35,704       22,955       62,540       8,562  
                   
Taxes on income (tax benefit)     793       (13,583 )     98       (15,459 )
                   
Net income   $ 34,911     $ 36,538     $ 62,442     $ 24,021  
                   
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.63     $ 0.66     $ 1.12     $ 0.43  
                   
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.63     $ 0.65     $ 1.12     $ 0.43  
                   
Weighted average number of shares used in              
  computing earnings per share                
  Basic     55,516,113       55,368,703       55,545,654       55,485,961  
  Diluted     55,583,474       56,030,976       55,815,099       56,034,744  
                   


                       
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.                 
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
            
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
                
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
                
  Three months ended   Three months ended
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  GAAP   Adjustments   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments   Non-GAAP
                       
                       
  Unaudited   Unaudited
                       
                       
Gross profit $ 13,298       42     $ 13,340     $ 27,068     70     $ 27,138  
Operating expenses (income)   (49,434 )     64,389       14,955       17,829     (550 )     17,279  
Operating income (loss)   62,732       (64,347 )     (1,615 )     9,239     620       9,859  
Income (loss) before taxes on income   62,540       (64,347 )     (1,807 )     8,562     620       9,182  
Net income (loss)   62,442       (64,347 )     (1,905 )     24,021     (14,908 )     9,113  
                       
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.12     $ (1.15 )   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.43   $ (0.27 )   $ 0.16  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.12     $ (1.15 )   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.43   $ (0.27 )   $ 0.16  
                       
                       
Weighted average number of shares used in                      
  computing earnings per share                      
Basic   55,545,654           55,545,654       55,485,961         55,485,961  
Diluted   55,815,099           55,545,654       56,034,744         56,122,960  
                       
                       
                       
  Three months ended   Three months ended
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
      Unaudited           Unaudited    
                       
GAAP net income     $ 62,442             $ 24,021      
                       
Gross profit                      
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses       39               58      
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions       3               12      
        42               70      
Operating expenses (income)                      
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses       254               347      
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions       54               49      
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses       85               36      
Merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net       (64,782 )             118      
        (64,389 )             550      
                       
Tax benefit       -                   (15,528 )    
                       
Non-GAAP net income (loss)     $ (1,905 )           $ 9,113      
                       



                         
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.                        
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS                  
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES                        
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
                  
    Twelve months ended   Twelve months ended  
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019  
    GAAP   Adjustments   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments   Non-GAAP  
                           
    Unaudited   Audited   Unaudited  
                           
Gross profit $ 41,215       186     $ 41,401     $ 95,877       776     $ 96,653  
Operating expenses   3,604       51,502       55,106       70,305       (2,890 )     67,415  
Operating income (loss)   37,611       (51,316 )     (13,705 )     25,572       3,666       29,238  
Income (loss) before taxes on income   35,704       (51,316 )     (15,612 )     22,955       3,666       26,621  
Net income (loss)   34,911       (51,316 )     (16,405 )     36,538       (11,862 )     24,676  
                           
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.63     $ (0.93 )   $ (0.30 )   $ 0.66     $ (0.21 )   $ 0.45  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.63     $ (0.93 )   $ (0.30 )   $ 0.65     $ (0.21 )   $ 0.44  
                           
                           
Weighted average number of shares used in                        
computing earnings per share                        
  Basic   55,516,113           55,516,113       55,368,703           55,368,703  
  Diluted   55,583,474           55,516,113       56,030,976           56,165,945  
                           
                           
                           
    Twelve months ended   Twelve months ended  
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019  
        Unaudited           Unaudited      
                           
GAAP net income     $ 34,911             $ 36,538        
                           
Gross profit                        
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses       166               257        
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions       20               490        
Restructuring and re-organization costs       -                   29        
          186               776        
Operating expenses (income)                        
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses       1,114               1,878        
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions       204               203        
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses       96               136        
Merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net       (53,633 )             118        
Restructuring and re-organization costs       717               555        
          (51,502 )             2,890        
                           
Tax benefit       -                   (15,528 )      
                           
Non-GAAP net income (loss)     $ (16,405 )           $ 24,676        
                           



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.                
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION                
U.S. dollars in thousands                
                   
                   
ADJUSTED EBITDA:                
                   
     Twelve months ended
 		   Three months ended
     December 31,
 		   December 31,
 		 
      2020       2019     2020       2019  
                               
    Unaudited   Unaudited  
                   
GAAP operating income $ 37,611     $ 25,572   $ 62,732     $ 9,239  
Add (deduct):                
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses     1,280       2,135     293       405  
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses   96       136     85       36  
Restructuring and re-organization costs   717       584     -           -      
Merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net   (53,633 )     118     (64,782 )     118  
Depreciation and amortization (*)   10,653       11,676     2,729       3,263  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,276 )   $ 40,221   $ 1,057     $ 13,061  
                   
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive                
                   
SEGMENT REVENUE:                
                   
     Twelve months ended     Three months ended
     December 31,     December 31,
      2020       2019     2020       2019  
                               
    Unaudited   Audited   Unaudited  
                   
Fixed Networks $ 92,671     $ 127,265   $ 25,085     $ 33,161  
Mobility Solutions   54,169       104,665     11,751       34,050  
Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects   19,045       31,562     5,791       11,103  
                   
Total revenue $ 165,885     $ 263,492   $ 42,627     $ 78,314  
                   



         
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS        
U.S. dollars in thousands        
         
    December 31,   December 31,
      2020       2019  
    Unaudited   Audited
         
ASSETS        
         
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 88,754     $ 74,778  
Restricted cash     27,162       27,067  
Trade receivables, net     27,976       47,731  
Contract assets     41,573       23,698  
Inventories     31,304       27,203  
Other current assets     16,637       23,007  
         
Total current assets     233,406       223,484  
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
Long-term restricted cash     42       124  
Severance pay funds     6,665       6,831  
Deferred taxes     19,295       18,455  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     4,879       5,211  
Other long term receivables     7,797       10,156  
         
Total long-term assets     38,678       40,777  
         
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET     77,172       82,584  
         
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET     1,082       1,523  
         
GOODWILL     43,468       43,468  
         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 393,806     $ 391,836  
         
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)        
U.S. dollars in thousands        
         
    December 31,   December 31,
      2020       2019  
    Unaudited   Audited
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Current maturities of long-term loans   $ 4,000     $ 4,096  
Trade payables     20,487       20,725  
Accrued expenses     46,387       54,676  
Advances from customers and deferred revenues     26,244       27,220  
Operating lease liabilities     1,911       1,977  
Dividend payable     35,003       -      
Other current liabilities     13,322       12,261  
         
Total current liabilities     147,354       120,955  
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Long-term loans, net of current maturities     -           4,000  
Accrued severance pay     7,136       7,061  
Long-term advances from customers     1,890       2,866  
Operating lease liabilities     2,985       3,258  
Other long-term liabilities     631       108  
         
Total long-term liabilities     12,642       17,293  
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value     2,647       2,643  
Additional paid-in capital     928,627       927,348  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,017 )     (5,048 )
Accumulated deficit     (691,447 )     (671,355 )
         
Total shareholders' equity     233,810       253,588  
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 393,806     $ 391,836  
         



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.                
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS                
U.S. dollars in thousands                
                 
     Twelve months ended
 		   Three months ended
     December 31,
 		   December 31,
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
                                 
    Unaudited   Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income   $ 34,911     $ 36,538     $ 62,442     $ 24,021  
Adjustments required to reconcile net income                
 to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     10,291       10,978       2,534       2,730  
Capital loss from disposal of property and equipment     181       461       147       461  
Stock-based compensation of options     1,280       2,135       293       405  
Accrued severance pay, net     242       361       205       16  
Exchange rate differences on long-term loans     -           (12 )     -           (12 )
Deferred income taxes, net     (865 )     (12,555 )     (966 )     (13,636 )
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net     19,332       (1,323 )     (1,520 )     (1,464 )
Decrease (increase) in contract assets     (17,875 )     24,062       (3,471 )     (1,346 )
Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term                
   and deferred charges)     8,940       (817 )     1,021       603  
Decrease (increase) in inventories     (5,050 )     (8,076 )     100       (391 )
Decrease (increase) in trade payables     (157 )     (3,884 )     3,178       631  
Decrease in accrued expenses     (7,549 )     (11,671 )     (7,356 )     (2,767 )
Increase (decrease) in advance from customers     (1,898 )     1,112       2,218       10,019  
Increase (decrease) in current and non current liabilities     1,377       (2,527 )     1,596       765  
Net cash provided by operating activities     43,160       34,782       60,421       20,035  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchase of property and equipment     (4,716 )     (7,982 )     (1,976 )     (2,333 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (4,716 )     (7,982 )     (1,976 )     (2,333 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Exercise of stock options     -           375       -           -      
Dividend payment     (19,999 )     (24,864 )     (19,999 )     -      
Repayment of long-term loans     (4,096 )     (4,447 )     -           (94 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (24,095 )     (28,936 )     (19,999 )     (94 )
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (360 )     (99 )     270       136  
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     13,989       (2,235 )     38,716       17,744  
                 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period     101,969       104,204       77,242       84,225  
                 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period   $ 115,958     $ 101,969     $ 115,958     $ 101,969  
                 

