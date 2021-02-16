GridGain Opens Registration, Announces Call for Papers for First Ignite Summit

Free virtual event brings together global Apache Ignite community

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced the first Ignite Summit, a free virtual event for the global Apache Ignite community, taking place May 25, 2021. Registration and the Call for Papers are now open; visit the Ignite Summit website to register or submit a speaking topic. The Call for Papers closes on April 30, 2021.



The 2021 Ignite Summit is intended for developers and architects and members of the Apache Ignite community working with Apache Ignite, distributed databases or other in-memory computing solutions to solve application speed and scale challenges. Registration for the virtual event is open to anyone, anywhere in the world. The Call for Papers is open to seasoned Apache Ignite professionals and community members who can share their Ignite experiences related to application development, best practices, industry use cases, the future of Ignite, and more.

“Demand for an Apache Ignite-focused summit is at an all-time high,” said Denis Magda, GridGain VP of Developer Relations and a member of the Apache Ignite Project Management Committee (PMC). “Ignite is a top-5 Apache Software Foundation project with thousands of deployments worldwide and has become the go-to platform that the world’s best developers choose to build their most critical services and applications. The summit is the perfect opportunity for the Ignite professionals around the world to gather and provide input on the future of the Ignite project, as well as learn from top experts how to hone their skills and refine their strategies to ensure they can take optimal advantage of the power of Apache Ignite.”

Attendees at the Ignite Summit will learn:

How to Solve Application Challenges from the Creators of Apache Ignite – Ignite Summit brings together key Apache Ignite community members and veterans, some of whom have contributed to the success of the project since its inception. Take a deep dive into the Ignite architecture, learn about nuances that can make your deployments more successful, and talk directly with experts who can help you solve your problems.

Architectural Best Practices Through Ignite User Stories – Hear architectural tips and tricks from experienced Apache Ignite developers and architects who are using Ignite to power some of the world’s most popular streaming and gaming services, as well as applications used by leading financial services firms, airlines and retail companies.

Ignite Summit is organized by GridGain Systems, an Apache Software Foundation (ASF) sponsor. The ASF is a community sponsor of the Ignite Summit.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open source in-memory computing platform that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or as a standalone distributed in-memory database. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Homeaway, IBM, ING Bank, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Teradata, and UPS, among many others. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org .

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems was co-founded in 2007 by Nikita Ivanov, GridGain’s current CTO. GridGain donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) in 2014. GridGain is a Bronze Sponsor of the ASF, with several members of the GridGain team serving as active contributors to the project. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

