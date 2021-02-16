Greene Concepts BE WATER Product Line Continues to Sell Out in Amazon Distribution Centers While the Company Increases Inventory Supply On-Hand at Bottling Plant

/EIN News/ -- MARION, N.C., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that it has produced and packaged 6,000 cases of BE WATER™ that is presently ready for pickup and delivery to Amazon distribution centers. As noted in the company’s February 1, 2021 press release, BE WATER inventory at Amazon continues to quickly sell out in each distribution center the company has shipped product to.



In its recent February 2, 2021 OTC Supplemental Disclosure, the company listed a restocking of BE WATER at six Amazon distribution facilities located in:

DuPont, WA

Charleston, TN

Cranberry, NJ

Petersburg, VA

Channahon, IL

Patterson, CA

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “We have inventory on hand and ready to be picked up and delivered to Amazon distribution centers. Many shareholders have reached out to me to ask if we are able to keep up with consumer demand. The answer is a resounding YES! All water comes in 24 packs and we presently have 6,000 cases of BE WATER ready to go made up of 2,000 cases of white labeled BE WATER and 4,000 cases of blue labeled BE WATER totaling 144,000 bottles (86 pallets @ 70 cases each) fully packed and ready for Amazon delivery. In fact, because of the high demand we have ordered bottle caps and labels for another production run that will yield an additional 12,540 cases of 24 blue labeled BE WATERs. That equals 300,960 new bottles.”

Mr. Greene concludes, “We understand that many of you are waiting to purchase our BE WATER product through our Amazon BE WATER product page. We want to reassure each of you that we are doing everything in our power to deliver the product to you as quickly as possible. Because BE WATER is a new grocery product, Amazon limits the amount of inventory allowed and will increase those amounts as the ‘Sell-Through Rate’ increases. Amazon uses algorithms to control the inventory amounts and which distribution centers it will ship to. Amazon then picks up the products at our bottling plant for delivery to the distribution centers. The algorithms will increase the # of fulfillment centers and will increase the # of cases as we roll out and roll forward. Rest assured, we fully expect to increase our footprint exponentially throughout the country as sales continue to flourish. We will continue to provide you with updates as they occur.”

Correction: The company would like to provide two updates from its January 21, 2021 press release involving the company’s 2020 accomplishments and 2021 goals. 1) The present capacity at the plant is 192 million bottles or ‘8 million cases’ annually with room for expansion. 2) A new report from Grand View Research lists the bottled water market size at a value of $505.19 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate of 11.1%.

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c90309d-0ae3-483e-ad0c-ca9ca7b7f06e

