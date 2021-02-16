PLBY Group Names Lance Barton Chief Financial Officer

Match Group SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations to Bolster PLBY Group Executive Team

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced the appointment of Lance Barton as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2021.

Mr. Barton joins PLBY Group from Match Group, where he served as head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. He joined Match Group from IAC in 2014, and helped lead a period of substantial growth at Match Group, including a 1300% increase in Match Group’s share price and a $45 billion increase in Match Group’s market capitalization. Over the course of his 13-year tenure with both Match Group and IAC, Mr. Barton led the acquisition of over 30 companies, including the recently announced $1.725 billion acquisition of Hyperconnect.

“Lance brings a phenomenal track record building long-term, public-company shareholder value through strategic M&A and financial operations oversight, and we are delighted to welcome him to the PLBY Group team,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of PLBY Group. “Lance has played a key role in the growth of Match Group’s global platform and we’re excited to bring his finance, corporate development and investor relations leadership to our organization as we embark on our next chapter of growth. I have known Lance for many years, and am thrilled to partner with him to continue the execution of our strategy to drive revenue growth and continued margin expansion.”

“I am thrilled to step into the CFO role at PLBY Group at such a momentous time for the Company, as we begin this new chapter as a publicly-traded entity,” said Mr. Barton. “The opportunity to build the leading platform for pleasure and leisure brands is enormous, proven by the Company’s significant year of growth in 2020 and strong operational roadmap underway. I’ve known Ben for many years and I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside him and the whole PLBY Group team to leverage our robust balance sheet and newly flexible cap structure to execute our organic and inorganic growth plans, and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

On February 11, 2021, the Company began trading on Nasdaq Global Market after completing its business combination with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (“MCAC”), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon completing the merger, Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp changed its name to PLBY Group, Inc. and the Company closed the transaction with more than $100 million in unrestricted cash and a newly flexible cap structure. Playboy’s return to the public markets as PLBY Group presents a transformed, streamlined, and high-growth business, including its iconic brand contracted licensing business, owned-and-operated sexual wellness products available for sale on its owned digital commerce platforms and in over 10,000 major retail stores in the US, and a growing variety of clothing and branded lifestyle and digital gaming products, including one of the leading men’s apparel businesses in China. The Company also recently announced the expansion of its direct-to-consumer and retail store reach with a deal to acquire a leading sexual wellness omni-channel retailer. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. (“PLBY Group”) connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving more than $3 billion in global consumer spend annually across 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

