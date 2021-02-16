Viper Networks Developing CyberGrab App to Expand Value-Added Services

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce the development of a broad-based products and services app to further compliment the Company’s Apollo Smart Light technology with value-added services to consumers in countries worldwide, including South Africa, Sri Lanka, Canada and the U.S.



Viper Networks expects their new Smart phone app for localized services and products to initially include popular uses such as taxi ride, grocery delivery, and bill pay among an ever-growing number of applications for users in specific metropolitan areas.

The Company’s ‘CyberGrab’ app is expected to be available for secure downloading on Apple’s App Store or Google Play shortly after final design protocols are approved.

This new application (app) for both iOS and Android operating systems reflects Viper Networks growing number of technologies or products that directly interact with their Apollo Smart Light technology and/or provide value-added services to the company’s expanding list of consumers.

Viper Networks CEO, Mr. Shouekani, commented: “Shareholders and potential investors should understand the importance of the relationship between your Smart Phones and the Company’s recent 5G wireless fast-speed enhancement upgrade. We are going to be focusing on implementing infrastructure interaction capabilities for city employees in addition to various individual smart phone products and services with our evolving technology system.”

Viper Networks’ Apollo Smart Lights provide municipalities with the ability to control and adjust street lighting while enabling them to monitor the streets, enhance security and manage traffic; while significantly cutting costs, and reducing the environmental footprint, all while creating new revenue sources for the private and public sectors.

With a full selection of intelligent LED lighting solutions, the Company’s products can be easily deployed into metropolitan areas, parking lots and warehousing facilities worldwide.

For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow us on Twitter @vipernetworks

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include any statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Investor Relations/Media Contact: Scott Gibson, 407.444.5959