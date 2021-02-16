/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Names Jennifer Aguiar as Chief Compliance Officer

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that Jennifer Aguiar, CRP, CRCM, CAMS, CIPP/US, has been named the company’s Chief Compliance Officer, an executive level position that reports directly to Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and Chairman. Previously, Aguiar served as the company’s Vice President, Compliance and Risk, reporting into Tim Dent. Dent, who joined DraftKings in 2013, most recently served as the Chief Compliance Officer in addition to numerous other leadership positions related to compliance, finance, legal and regulatory matters. He will be moving into the position of Senior Vice President, Regulatory Operations, and will continue to manage the company’s relationships with regulatory authorities before transitioning to a consultant role later in 2021.

As Chief Compliance Officer, Aguiar will be responsible for overseeing corporate compliance and enterprise risk management. Among other responsibilities, she will ensure DraftKings’ compliance with all U.S. and international licensing requirements related to daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming.

“Jennifer has been an instrumental asset to our organization, successfully navigating the company through the emergence of daily fantasy sports and the state-by-state licensing and regulatory process,” said Robins. “The compliance framework developed by Jennifer has been a critical element in positioning DraftKings to enter new states quickly following the legalization of sports betting and iGaming. She has created a culture of compliance at DraftKings and will continue to play a pivotal role in the company’s growth.”

Aguiar joined DraftKings in 2016 as Head of Compliance and Risk and led the development of the internal DraftKings compliance program from the ground up. Aguiar implemented a rigorous education and certification program for the compliance team, customer-facing employees and the company at large which instilled a uniform risk management and regulatory focus across all aspects of the business. Prior to joining DraftKings, Aguiar occupied compliance and risk management leadership roles at several large financial institutions, including serving as Director of Compliance at the Lending Club, and at Citizens Bank and Capital One.

Aguiar is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Certified Information Privacy Professional/US (CIPP/US), Certified Risk Professional (CRP) and Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM). She graduated from Bridgewater State University where she received a BS in Management Science with a concentration in Marketing and a Math Minor. She currently serves on the executive and advisory boards of the Ricciardi College of Business at Bridgewater State University.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



