Predictmedix Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Tampa Bay Deployment

Predictmedix’s Safe Entry Stations were deployed as a crucial, first line of defence at Tampa’s VIP Big Game Weekend Parties. Three units were deployed in total, scanning over 6,000 individuals at the event. Our product suite has been used extensively in office spaces, buildings, and manufacturing facilities in an indoor setting, but this deployment was the first of its kind in the live event space while also being an outdoor deployment.

Our team was able to successfully assemble and install the Safe Entry Stations at outdoor locations, anticipating a high volume of attendees. Due to the outdoor nature of the venue coupled with the lack of internet connectivity, our team was able to customize a mobile remote configuration set up that allowed for over 6,000 individuals to be continuously, autonomously scanned for symptoms. The average response time of the technology with the mobile infrastructure was between 3-4 seconds per scan.

E11EVEN Miami, the world’s first and only 24/7 ultraclub teamed up with Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports alongside Pied Piper Productions to host several events leading up to Sunday’s Big Game. Held at the Godfrey Property in Tampa, Florida, the 20,000 square foot outdoor space at the WTR Tampa Pool and Grill was the premiere Super Bowl event location for VIPs and celebrities.



Our Safe Entry Stations were the first step in a rigorous screening process, which was mandatory for all guests. The deployed units were able to scan each individual for possible symptoms in under 4 seconds and displayed a “red” or “green” light indicating whether they were safe to enter and attend the event. Wellness 4 Humanity provided a second layer of security, providing rapid antigen testing capabilities at the on-site for individuals that scanned “red” via our Safe Entry Stations.

One of the individuals at the event tested red and was subject to a rapid antigen test immediately after, which later confirmed a diagnosis of COVID-19. The individual and their friends were removed immediately from the premises. The smooth and efficient screening protocol allowed the event to be an overwhelming success, and the story was shared across various channels and media platforms in Florida and beyond. All parties involved were extremely cooperative and appreciative of the non-invasive nature of the technology and how it facilitated a safe environment for the event.

"There was never any doubt that our guest's safety was going to be top priority when we decided to host the Big Game Weekend events. We wanted the best possible solution available on the market. Safe Entry was far superior to any other solutions we explored, and I can honestly say it lived up to all the hype and more. Identifying symptomatic individuals allowed us to keep the rest of our guests safe so that they could enjoy the festivities," said Mike Piper, Principal, Pied Piper Productions.

Press Coverage:

The Tampa Bay Times featured our product deployment on the front page of their newspaper. With over 1.6 million weekly readers, the Tampa Bay Times is Florida’s premier news outlet.

Spectrum News also covered the event, and reporter Ashonti Ford had an opportunity to interview one of the event managers, who stated that our screening technology is “...worth the peace of mind for each of our guests.”

Justin Matthews from Fox 13 also reported on the scene, covering the safety protocols at event in-depth. Fox 13 was the first to break the story on the individual who scanned “red” at the event and was later subject to a rapid antigen test.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses artificial intelligence to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. has expanded its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: “The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.”

About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies three years running and Lenovo’s small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums and general contracting for events. To find out more, visit getsafeentry.com or juiceworks.ca

About Wellness 4 Humanity

Wellness 4 Humanity was created by a group of science- and medical-focused social entrepreneurs who saw a huge opportunity to use their knowledge and resources to do their part to help protect communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellness 4 Humanity is supported by a medical advisory board led by National Medical Director Dr. Vian Nguyen, a board-certified physician.

Wellness 4 Humanity is proud to partner with corporations such as Marriott, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Zappos, CVS Pharmacy, and Orangetheory Fitness, as well as major entertainment studios and recording artists, private companies, professional sports teams like the Atlanta Hawks, and more, to conduct testing for their employees and clients. In addition to at-home testing kits, Wellness 4 Humanity has several in-person testing sites in Atlanta, Houston, and Honolulu, with future locations slated to open in Miami, New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco in early 2021. For more information about Wellness 4 Humanity, visit www.w4humanity.com.

