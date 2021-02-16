FlexIt, Leader in Virtual Personal Training, Partners with Ebenezer Samuel, Men’s Health Fitness Director

Fitness Guru Will Help Grow Platform as Head of Training Innovation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , the fitness app that enables users to seamlessly access fitness facilities and live 1-on-1 virtual personal training with leading, certified trainers, announces that Ebenezer Samuel, C.S.C.S., veteran fitness trainer and social media fitness personality, will join the company as Head of Training Innovation. Effective February 16, Samuel will be advising the FlexIt team on the direction of its Virtual Personal Training (VPT) product, including training innovation, training-optimized features, and overall client success. He will also offer training and related services to select FlexIt clients exclusively on the brand’s proprietary platform.



As Head of Training Innovation, Samuel will leverage his industry expertise, influence, and passion for fitness to assist FlexIt in product direction and content creation. Guided by Samuel’s insight, FlexIt’s VPT platform will remain the number one choice for consumers, brands, and trainers across the country. Samuel will also offer fitness consultations and one-on-one insights to FlexIt’s clients, helping them reach their goals efficiently. “I am excited to help FlexIt impact more clients and have an impact on health and wellness,” said Samuel. “My whole life, I have sought to help people to look and feel their best. My mission aligns with FlexIt’s mission to make fitness more accessible. FlexIt is the best way to work out virtually -- I could not be more thrilled to join the team.”

“We are committed to being the most knowledgeable team in the health and wellness industry,” said Austin Cohen, Founder and CEO of FlexIt. “Ebenezer is a leader in the fitness space with experience training both high-performing athletes and general fitness enthusiasts. Our platform is built to deliver unparalleled remote personal training experiences, while traditional videoconferencing is built for meetings. Eb’s experience makes him a natural addition to the team as we continue to build the best platform for and by trainers with the FlexIt client in mind.”

Through partnerships with top fitness brands across the country, FlexIt--the only true hybrid fitness solution--makes high-quality, at-home and in-gym fitness easily accessible for all. With its Virtual Personal Training offering, users have access to book and take personal training sessions from top tier personal trainers seamlessly from the FlexIt app or website. In addition, FlexIt users are able to access its network of over 3,000 partner facilities across the country while paying only for the time they use.

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that connects users with certified personal trainers from well-known national and local fitness brands. Users can search for trainers, book them and take sessions all from within the FlexIt app or website. In addition, FlexIt allows users to quickly and seamlessly access a wide network of fitness clubs across the U.S., while paying only for the time that they are in the facility. With over 3000 fitness clubs across the country in its network, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs/ FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

About Ebenezer Samuel

Ebenezer Samuel, C.S.C.S., is a veteran fitness trainer and noted fitness personality with more than 10 years of training experience. He’s worked with a variety of pro athletes, and has extensive experience working with everyday clients as well. He’s spoken before the National Strength and Conditioning Association and makes regular appearances on fitness podcasts, web programs, and social media shows.

Media Contact:

Marlon LeWinter

NRGized Media

marlon@nrgizedmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d76ce35d-50a4-4e28-ae95-b02bdd88da59

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36939f45-47fd-49eb-8a5c-99dc841f446a