Duralex Presents Empilable Mugs for Cheese Foam Tea

Fusion of French and Asian

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duralex, the French glassware maker known for Picardie tumblers, presents the Empilable mug for Cheese Foam Tea, the hottest drink on the internet. Cheese Foam Tea is made with cold black or green tea that is topped with a foamy layer of milk, cream cheese and a sprinkle of salt. The clear glass mug shows off the colors and swirls of this trending beverage blending a little auberge French style with the Asian-inspired beverage.

Empilable, French for stackable, is a mug that is truly transparent and strong. Duralex invented a tempering process that toughens up their glassware to withstand daily wear and tear. Its throwback style is crystal clear brandishing the nuances of this creative drink sensation. The stackability and strength of the mugs make them versatile for both hot and cold beverages.

The basic Cheese Foam Tea recipe is simple and can be made at home with just a few ingredients. Find a Cheese Foam Tea recipes on the Duralex USA facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/duralexusa/posts/10159850554129063

Empilable mugs, like all Duralex glassware, are made in France and can last for decades. If broken, they shatter into small chunks rather than jagged shards—and are microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe. Duralex has been manufacturing tempered glassware, through a process they invented, in the heart of France since 1945.

