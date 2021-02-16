Religious Thriller Leads Readers Back to God

“A Kidnapping Revival” by L. H. McIntosh highlights how God is faithful, even when we are not.

Mantachie, MS, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many reasons a person's faith may be shaken, but for Alan, a prominent preacher in town, it was the kidnapping of his wife, Anna, that made him question his faith in Christ. "A Kidnapping Revival" by L. H. McIntosh is a thrilling religious fiction book that takes readers on the heart-racing journey of one woman's abduction and her husband's unknowing hand in her kidnapping.

As Alan watches detectives let the minutes pass, he knows Anna’s only shot at survival, if she is still alive, lies in his hands. With his sanity and emotions on edge, Alan must seek guidance from God and those around him to find his wife, dead or alive.

McIntosh, a devoted Christian, wrote “A Kidnapping Revival” to show God’s unconditional love for all no matter what a person has done. Through the storyline in this thrilling novel, McIntosh further highlights the ways in which God is faithful.

“Jesus is the only way to God, and He will never leave or forsake us,” McIntosh said.

“A Kidnapping Revival” twines elements of faith, suspense, and love as it relays the story of how far one man can go when he places his trust in God. As readers make their way through a story that will surely keep them on the edge of their seats, they will also have the opportunity to reflect on their own lives, and perhaps restore their faith in Christ along the way.

“A Kidnapping Revival”

By L.H. McIntosh

ISBN: 9781973698050 (softcover); 9781973698074 (hardcover)

Available at the Westbow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

L.H. McIntosh is a devoted Christian, lawyer, and mother. She received her bachelor’s degree in political science from Mississippi University for Women, her master’s degree from the University of Alabama, and her juris doctor degree from the University of Mississippi. She has practiced law in Washington D.C., Houston, Texas, and the Gulf Coast. After returning home to Mississippi she birthed her only son, who is now also practicing law in Jackson, Mississippi.

