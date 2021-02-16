No Fade Fresh Debuts at Wegmans Stores

Creator of Color-Depositing Shampoos and Conditioners Adds Grocery Retailer

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Fade Fresh has announced it is now on the shelf at Wegmans stores.

Wegmans is a family-owned, regional supermarket chain with stores located throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. Founded in 1916, the company has been touted for its employee and customer satisfaction over the years.

“We are thrilled to have our product on the shelves at Wegmans. We truly believe that their core consumer is in line with our No Fade Fresh audience,” stated No Fade Fresh CEO, Leland Hirsch. “The pandemic has increased the demand for our products as consumers have been forced to color their hair at home, and we are happy to now offer a safe, clean, salon-quality hair color to the Wegmans shopper in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.”

The No Fade Fresh line of color-depositing shampoos and conditioners debuted in February of 2020 to great demand. The color selection at Wegmans will be both online and in-store, and will consist of corresponding shampoos and conditioners in the following colors: Purple Bordeaux, Blue Blast, Hot Pink, Silver, Light Pink, Lavender, Sunflower Natural Blonde, Spicy Copper, Bright Red, Natural Brown, and the BondHeal leave-in hair mask.

No Fade Fresh has taken painstaking efforts to formulate products that can be defined as “clean, plant-based beauty” in the very “dirty” category of hair care. The products have no harsh chemicals, and are the only on-shelf that can make the following claims: 100% Vegan, No Gluten, No Sulfates, No PPD, No Parabens, No Mineral Oil, and PETA-Certified/Cruelty Free with no Animal Testing ever. Additionally, all products are formulated at No Fade Fresh’s in-house lab in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

No Fade Fresh applies color through shampooing and conditioning in the shower in 2-5 minutes. All products have a built-in Bond Rebuilder technology, “BondHeal,” that strengthens and repairs the hair from the inside out, plus a stand alone BondHeal product . Additionally, the company created the first “smart label for smarter color choices,” with color swatches on the front at Point of Purchase. Leland continues, “The directions on the back label provide a very precise salon color consultation. The label folds open showing a video on how the product is used. The QR code allows for changing videos and messaging to continuously share product knowledge. “We want to extend the consumer’s hair color investment.”

No Fade Fresh was founded by world renown hair colorist, Leland Hirsch, known as “The Hair Color Authority.” Leland was the go-to hair consultant for leading beauty publications like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and was New Product Developmental Consultant for companies including Redken, Clairol and others for over forty years. In the 1990s, Leland developed the first color-depositing shampoos and conditioners under the ARTec banner, and sold through professional salons, allowing salons/stylists to perfect color and to retail to their clients for home hair color maintenance. ARTec was sold to L’Oreal in 2002. In 2020, Leland applied his proprietary, patented technology from the professional sector to the Food/Drug/Mass channel.

