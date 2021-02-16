RelSup Will Promote its Dietary Supplements That You Can Trust to Buyers from Large and Small Retail Chains at Annual Confab

ECRM’s Health and Wellness ‘Speed Dating’ Event for Retailers and Brand Manufacturers Set for March

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelSup dietary supplements are going on a date next month with buyers from large and small retailers in the United States.

“Our representatives will promote RelSup dietary supplements at the annual ‘Store Brand Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program’ hosted by ECRM, an industry organization that brings together manufacturers of new brands with retail buyers,” said Steven Berens, president of RelSup, the U.S. distributor. “We will get to highlight the benefits of our flagship dietary supplements to more than 50 buyers from major retailers across America.”

ECRM, an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending the ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Berens said he expects RelSup’s product line, which aids digestive and liver health, will impress the retail buyers.

RelSup, short for reliable supplements that you can trust, recently rolled-out its flagship products on Amazon.com:

Supracol, which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down, targets the lower intestine.

Artizak, which provides strong support for the liver, gall bladder, and digestive function, helps promote metabolic health. Artizak contains a unique set of ingredients that include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root extract, inositol, and choline dihydrogen. Artizak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.

Lactacol contains an enzyme, lactase, which aids in the digestion of dairy products.

Hepazak, which was developed to support liver health by providing unique ingredients that promote liver injury protection, contains a potent antioxidant, helps reduce acidosis, and aids in eliminating dyspeptic disorders. Hepazak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.

“We developed supplements that address common health issues people face every day,” Berens said. “Our supplements target digestive health because the body needs nutrients to function properly."

To purchase RelSup supplements, visit Amazon or Walmart.com.

