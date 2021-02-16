RateLinx Named in the February 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company, recently named RateLinx to their latest Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions . The market guide contains recommendations, market trends, and is created to guide supply chain technology leaders looking to optimize their parcel transportation. It is the second time RateLinx has been named by Gartner in the guide.



With the acceleration of parcel delivery levels and returns, there is a focus for organizations to optimize processes, cost, service, and capacity. Gartner mentions, “Parcel shipping gets complicated pretty quickly, which makes visibility key to managing your parcel business. A big part of your parcel optimization resolution this year should be to get visibility to your parcel data and, more importantly, use the data to your advantage.” RateLinx’s ShipLinx solution delivers advanced multicarrier parcel management in a global, high-volume, enterprise-class, multi-location, and allows organizations to augment their TMS.

"While many logistics solutions providers don’t provide parcel management capabilities, our RateLinx solutions can easily augment any current system or be deployed as a stand-alone. In today’s environment, being able to quickly make changes for cost-savings, having an auto-updater and no professional service fees, gives our customers a competitive advantage," says Shannon Vaillancourt, Founder of RateLinx. “We are honored to be named by Gartner in this Market Guide again.”

Known for their TMS, track and trace, freight invoice management, and advanced analytics capabilities, RateLinx customers are able to analyze logistics performance and optimize strategies in their global transportation network, from shipment to payment—all in one place. Equipped with the complete picture and context, customers are able to reduce costs, optimize their network, digitize their decision-making, and improve customer satisfaction.

RateLinx has previously been named in the February 2020 Gartner Market Guides for Real-Time Visibility Providers, and the December 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers. RateLinx has also been named in the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from Inbound Logistics for the last eleven years, and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executives SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019 and 2020.

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

