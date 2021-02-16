Winegard Company Acquires SilverLeaf Electronics

This substantial addition to the Winegard family creates an engineering ecosystem designed for the 21st century, pairing the best of external RV connectivity with advanced internal RV electronics.

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Iowa, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winegard, the company dedicated to designing and manufacturing the world’s greatest range of Smart Wireless Solutions, announces today it has acquired leading RV-systems developer SilverLeaf Electronics.

Based in Albany, Oregon, SilverLeaf is the RV industry’s go-to engineering firm for all things related to telemetrics and RV-C networking. This includes instrumentation tools, IoT solutions, and engine and system monitoring.

The acquisition will bring some of the best minds working in RV electronics together under one roof with the goal of developing innovative and life-enhancing products for RV enthusiasts. Martin Perlot, founder of SilverLeaf and pioneer in RV-C communications protocol, will stay on as General Manager of SilverLeaf and take on the role of Winegard’s VP of Digital Chassis.

Smart RV Interconnectivity

“This acquisition gives Winegard a strategic advantage as we move toward delivering a seamless and connected smart RV experience,” says Winegard President and COO Grant Whipple.

“SilverLeaf has some of the best minds in the business. Many of their products are the industry gold-standard. I’m incredibly excited about SilverLeaf’s control and monitoring system, which connects to crucial RV systems such as tank levels, battery management, and power controls.

“Pairing this interior experience with a robust network connection provided by Winegard and WiFiRanger hotspots and data plans is exactly what RVers are looking for right now.

“Manufacturers and dealers are also searching for ways to track and monitor their products, so they’re able to offer a more personalized experience to RV end users. Through cloud technology, we can now provide the data analysis solutions they want.

“We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us for 2021 and beyond based on our growing new product lines. Bringing SilverLeaf onboard is an exciting way to kick off this drive.”

Fostering Strong Relationships

“Merging with Winegard was an easy decision for me, and I couldn’t be happier with how it’s going,” says Martin Perlot.

“I knew Winegard would do right by my team. They’re one of the few family-run businesses still operating in this sphere. They’ve been connectivity leaders for decades, and Grant and I share a vision.

“Essentially, this acquisition is about talent cultivation in the search for product and service excellence. It’s also about fostering stronger relationships with our partners across the industry.

“SilverLeaf and Winegard have the ability to build a unique ecosystem. We can unite RV internet and satellite connectivity with cutting-edge device and internal system interconnectivity. I see the challenge ahead of us, and I look forward to meeting it.”

Eyes on the Future

As to what the rest of the RV industry can expect from this acquisition, Grant Whipple is confident it will open new horizons for everyone.

“Stay tuned,” he says. “I think our partners in the business will be impressed by what comes out of this expanded engineering team. It’s an opportunity to build new and impactful relationships. The future is bright.”

About Winegard

Winegard’s mission is to create the world’s most innovative, reliable, and easy-to-operate Smart Wireless Solutions.

Our products for the home, RV, marine, and industrial markets are designed to foster harmony by erasing the lines between technology and human experience. Customers should have the right tools to live, work, and play wherever and however they want.

Founder John Winegard invented the multi-channel Yagi antenna, and since the company’s incorporation in 1953, we’ve designed more than 1,000 antenna models and been granted more than 90 U.S. patents. Our heritage includes recognition by NASA for contributions to the Apollo 11 mission and the induction of John Winegard into the Consumer Electronics Association Hall of Fame.



Headquartered in Burlington, Iowa, Winegard continues to grow with locations in Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, and Oregon. The Iowa-based facility totals 410,000 sq. ft. and includes a state-of-the-art testing, validation, and measurement center.

winegard.com

