Climb Channel Solutions to Distribute Software-Defined Server Leader TidalScale

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions (Nasdaq: WSTG), an international specialty technology distributor, announces a distribution agreement with TidalScale, the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale helps configure virtual servers of any size and achieve in-memory performance for large-scale database workloads, eliminating the need for costly scale-up solutions or complex scale-out infrastructure.



"Software-defined servers enable 25X faster time-to-deployment, higher system performance, and unparalleled agility—all for half the total cost of ownership compared to traditional alternatives. We are thrilled to work together with Climb Channel Solutions to deliver this technology to businesses across the globe," says TidalScale CEO Gary Smerdon.

TidalScale's software solution effectively "glues" commodity servers together so that they function as a single larger system. The software accomplishes this by aggregating the cores, memory, and I/O of multiple physical servers, virtualizing these resources, and then presenting them as a unified software-defined server to the operating system. This software-defined server delivers in-memory performance for large or multiple database workloads. TidalScale requires no changes to applications or operating systems and is deployable within minutes—on premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid cloud environments.

"Partnering with TidalScale, during a time when technology initiatives are accelerating, allows us to introduce a technology to our channel partner community that addresses their customers ever changing demand for compute or storage resources. We believe that TidalScale is a game changing partner for us," stated Charles Bass, Chief Marketing Officer at Climb Channel Solutions.

TidalScale software-defined servers represent a breakthrough approach to computing, empowering IT leaders to run their data centers as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.

