Cellar Ventures, Inc. adds Master Sommelier Steven Poe to its Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based Cellar Ventures Inc., the developer of wine app CELLR, is excited to announce the appointment of Steven Poe, Master Sommelier to the Company’s Board of Advisors. Poe will work with the Founding Team to support the growth of the company’s expanding user base by driving educational programs for wine enthusiasts, advising on winery and partner relationships and by serving as an expert resource to the Company's CELLR community.



Poe brings more than 20-years of experience as a Sommelier and Wine Educator to the CELLR community, which will benefit from his strong background and commitment to wine education. Poe was inducted into the Court of Master Sommeliers in 2008, an accomplishment that has only been achieved by approximately 160 people. Poe currently serves as the Sommelier for the Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach, California, a position he has held for the past 13 years.

Jeffrey Ishmael, founding member of Cellar Ventures stated, “With an incredible wealth of experience and a commitment to educating individuals, Steve is a great addition to the team and complements our mission of helping individuals navigate their wine journey. As an accomplished wine expert, Steve will help us better serve our user base, partners, and consumers. We are off to a great start with CELLR and Cellar Ventures and we felt the time was right to add an individual of Steve’s caliber to our Board of Advisors. CELLR’s initial adoption rates have exceeded our expectations and we believe that Steve will contribute to an enhanced user experience and our continued momentum.”

The CELLR app is currently operating on an invite only basis through Apple Test Flight. For more information on Cellar Ventures and updates on the formal release of the CELLR app visit us on the web at www.cellr.com, follow us on Twitter @CellrSociety and on Instagram at @CellrSociety.

About CELLR

Founded in 2020, Cellar Ventures, Inc. and the CELLR app, a destination for users to manage every aspect of their wine life. Wine has become such an integral part of our social, food, and travel life that consumers deserve to have a tool to reference all the wines they are fortunate enough to experience. CELLR is currently operating on an invite only basis and distributed through Apple Test Flight.

