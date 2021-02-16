Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,686 in the last 365 days.

Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend

/EIN News/ -- CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Alliant Energy‘s Iowa utility, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), has declared dividends for its preferred stock (NASDAQ: IPLDP) shareowners of record on February 26, 2021. The dividends, which are payable on March 15, 2021, are as follows:

$0.31875 per share on the 5.1% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy’s mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy’s two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

Media Contact: Scott Reigstad (608) 458-3145
Investor Relations Contact: Susan Gille (608) 458-3956


Primary Logo

You just read:

Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.