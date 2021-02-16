Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces Rebranding to ME2C® Environmental

/EIN News/ -- Rebranding Reflects Broadening Focus on Emissions Control Technologies Across the Energy Sector

CORSICANA, TX, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced the launch of ME 2 C Environmental, a new brand identity. This new trade name and rebranding will more effectively reflect the Company’s ongoing dedication to combatting climate change with a suite of proprietary emissions control technologies. The Company’s diversification is built upon its extensive know-how and history of successful development and commercialization of field-proven emissions control technologies.

The Company will continue to trade under the “MEEC” ticker symbol on the OTCQB® Venture Market and will maintain its existing CUSIP number. No action will be required by existing stockholders in connection with this rebranding.

The Company’s website address will be accessible at both www.me2cenvironmental.com and www.midwestemissions.com during a transition period.

“We feel this new name best reflects our broadening development and commercialization of an ever-growing suite of proprietary emissions technologies,” said Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME 2 C Environmental. “In addition to our successful industry-leading mercury emission technologies, we recently announced the development of new methane gas emission technologies for the oil and gas industry. We will unveil more additions to our efforts to combat climate change, including new cleantech partnerships, in the near future.”

“This new name will better reflect our broadening suite of environmental control technologies, as we develop new innovative methods for combating climate change. We are thrilled to see what the future holds for our Company, as we continue to create sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders,” concluded MacPherson.

About ME 2 C® Environmental

ME 2 C Environmental (OTCQB: MEEC), is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME 2 C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME 2 C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit www.me2cenvironmental.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding ME2C. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME2C does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME2C’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

