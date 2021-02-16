Evaxion Biotech Opens New Office and Laboratories to Support Future Growth

/EIN News/ -- COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (Nasdaq: EVAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today the opening of its new corporate headquarters and research laboratory facility located in the DTU Science Park in Hoersholm near Copenhagen, Denmark.



The new facility will unite Evaxion’s diverse research and corporate operations – currently located across Denmark and Italy – at a single site. The new laboratories are designed and built specifically for Evaxion.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, said: “The opening of our new site will support Evaxion’s aim of becoming a world leader in AI-Immunology, by bringing our workforce together at a site with fully equipped experimental laboratories alongside flexible office space. With our bioinformaticians, preclinical, clinical and manufacturing working closely together in teams, we expect to be able to more effectively develop our AI-Immunology platforms, test our product candidates in preclinical studies and advance clinical development.”

Evaxion’s new main office and research facility can house more than 60 employees and can support all current research activities, as well as future expansion opportunities.

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology™ platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase I/IIa clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections with one program currently in preclinical development against S. aureus (including Methicillin-resistant S. aureus. or MRSA) induced skin and soft tissue infections.

