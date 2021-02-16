Jeff Pirhalla Joins Greystone Lending Team

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Jeff Pirhalla has joined as a Director for the firm’s Agency lending platform. In this role, Mr. Pirhalla will focus on bank correspondent and lending relationships intended to drive volume for Greystone’s industry-leading small loans and overall Agency lending platforms.

Mr. Pirhalla comes to Greystone after five years at CBRE, where he founded the Wholesale and Bank Correspondent Lending divisions. His previous roles included National Accounts Manager for Sabal Financial; portfolio surveillance and risk analysis for Wells Fargo’s $600 billion CMBS and Agency loan portfolios; and being instrumental in the expansion of several commercial real estate lending platforms for Impac Commercial Capital Corp, SunTrust Banks, and JPMorgan's CMBS division. Mr. Pirhalla will be based on Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC and reports to Rick Wolf, head of Greystone’s small loan and East Coast Agency lending platform.

“Greystone’s reputation as a forward-thinking lender that has taken a deliberate approach to creating a solution for any capital need will certainly be an asset to the banks I work with,” said Mr. Pirhalla. “I’m thrilled to join the team at such a high-growth phase in the company’s journey, and I look forward to being an integral part of that success.”

“Jeff’s entrepreneurial approach to working with banks as deal partners has proven to be a successful formula for growth,” said Mr. Wolf. “With Greystone’s leading platforms at his disposal, there are no limits to the options his existing and new clients may find with us.”

