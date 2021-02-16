WAX Blockchain Continues to Add Premier Partnerships

Capcom and the Worldwide Asset eXchange™ have teamed up to bring Street Fighter™ to digital blockchain collectibles to fans

/EIN News/ -- GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – For over 30 years, Street Fighter has brought joy and competition to fans around the world. The first Street Fighter game debuted in arcades in 1987, and since then, Capcom has revolutionized how we interact with the Street Fighter universe, from arcades to console games to the big screen and many other mediums. And now, Street Fighter is coming to the blockchain for the first time, turning iconic characters into collectible cards called NFTs . These collectibles will go on sale on Feb. 18, 2021. You can learn more about the release here: streetfighter.cards

The first series of Street Fighter on WAX will feature 262 unique trading cards in eight stunning rarities. This card set has a new crafting system; start by opening packs of Build Cards, then combine two matching Build Cards to unlock a new card in one of six rarities. Continue upgrading that card's power score by adding additional Build Cards. Once you reach a power score of five, you unlock a special Class Card in one of six rarities. Build cards are burned when used, which increases card scarcity and value.

Important to know, packs only contain Build Cards. Once opened and combined, one of six rarity cards will emerge. Check out the different rarities below and let us know which one you prefer the most on Twitter :

There are two pack sizes available to purchase on streetfighter.cards :

Standard Pack contains 10 Build Cards for $9.99.

Ultimate Pack contains 60 Build Cards for $49.99.

Because Street Fighter NFTs are powered by WAX Blockchain technology, you not only can buy and sell digital Street Fighter trading cards on several marketplaces - you can also instantly trade cards from your collection with anyone owning a WAX Blockchain account.

The WAX Blockchain ensures your Street Fighter collectible is 100% verifiable as authentic and can never be changed or duplicated.

All you need is a WAX Cloud Wallet account to get started.

The sale goes live on Feb. 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM EST for 24 hours. The sale closes at 12:00 PM EST on Feb. 19, 2021, when pack opening will commence. Series 1 Packs will never be minted again once the primary sale window closes.

About Capcom:

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or www.capcom-unity.com.

About WAX:

WAX is the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual items. WAX has created a full suite of blockchain-based tools that allows anyone to trade digital or even physical items instantly and securely, to anyone, anywhere. Since 2017, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital items.

