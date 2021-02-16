Incognia Wins 2021 DEVIES Fintech Award

Incognia’s Anti-Fraud Mobile SDK recognized for excellence in combating the rising threat of mobile fraud

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile identity company Incognia today announced that their Anti-Fraud Mobile SDK was selected as the winner of the 2021 DEVIES Award in the Fintech category. Their Anti-Fraud Mobile SDK offers mobile developers rapid integration in minutes, of enhanced identity verification and authentication for banks, fintech and retailers with mobile applications. By using location behavioral biometrics and device intelligence, the Incognia Mobile SDK can increase conversions, reduce false positives and stop fraud.



The 2021 DEVIES Awards recognize excellence in developer tools, products and technology, across 20+ categories. Products are judged on technical innovation, adoption and reception in the developer technology industry and by the developer community. The 2021 DEVIES Awards will be presented at the 9th Annual DEVIES Awards Ceremony during the all-virtual DeveloperWeek 2021 (February 17-19, 2021), the world’s largest developer and engineering conference and expo.

"Developer tools and solutions are continuing to grow in their importance to the global technology industry. Incognia is a great example of the new era of products and services allowing developers and engineers to have a greater impact on a company's bottom line and overall efficiency,” said Geoff Domoracki, CEO of DevNetwork, producer of DeveloperWeek and the 2021 DEVIES Awards.

“Developers are a core component in helping to keep our identities secure on fintech and banking mobile applications,” said André Ferraz, founder and CEO of Incognia. “We developed our anti-fraud mobile SDK to reduce fraud through the integration of location behavioral biometrics, while also providing a frictionless experience for users. We are honored to be recognized for our work in the fintech space and for our efforts to arm the developer community with the tools to build apps that keep our identities safe.”

Incognia will be presented their award at the 2021 virtual DEVIES Awards Ceremony on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

About Incognia

Incognia is a mobile identity company that enables frictionless mobile fraud prevention for banks, fintech and mcommerce companies. Using location behavioral biometrics Incognia removes fraud and friction from mobile app identity verification and authentication, for increased mobile revenue and lower fraud costs. Incognia’s technology uses network signals and on-device sensors to recognize trusted users and deliver highly precise risk scoring. By building an anonymous location behavioral pattern, unique for each user, Incognia creates a private digital identity for account security.

Incognia is privately held and headquartered in Palo Alto, California with teams in New York and Brazil.

