Brightfield Group Enters CPG Market with New Evergi Platform

“We found early on at Brightfield that in industries as fragmented, nuanced and fast-moving as cannabis and CBD, traditional methods of market research just did not work; we needed to think outside the box,” said Brightfield Group Managing Director, Bethany Gomez. “We developed innovative ways of approaching the market, integrating best practices like consumer surveys with emerging technologies like social listening and digital menu audits to give our clients a holistic view of the industry. After years of working with the leading brands in cannabis, CBD and CPG, we are excited to apply our unique methods to new emerging categories in the larger wellness space.”

The report, titled Who is The Functional Beverage Consumer lists some key takeaways for CPG brands in the wellness space:

Sports drinks are preferred for healthy hydration while energy drinks stay in their lane

Kombucha is preferred for bodily and mental health while turmeric tea is for general well-being

Turmeric Tea consumers are taking a “crunchier” approach to well-being, meaning they are more likely to be eco-minded, emphasize sustainable well-being practices, and look for those attributes in the products they buy

Oat milk latte consumers are more ingredient and brand-conscious while cold brew consumers are just looking for the jolt

Brightfield Group’s findings further prove that CPG and Wellness brands should be creating new products with the customer’s needs at the center. By understanding and focusing on consumer need states, brands have the ability to unlock new product opportunities and can remain agile in their product development. According to Brightfield Group and Evergi, the most successful products will be created with a specific need state already in mind.

“‘Wellness’ is still a fairly nascent industry with significant opportunity for growth,” said Gomez. “Consumer behaviors are evolving much too quickly to rely solely on traditional methods of research. By pinpointing what consumers are feeling and talking about right now, brands and innovations teams don’t have to risk the possibility of launching products destined to underperform in an already saturated market.”

About Brightfield Group:

Brightfield Group is the leading research firm for emerging markets including CBD, Cannabis and Wellness. By integrating multi-source data with AI and research expertise into a cross-comparable data lake, they uncover robust insights as new markets develop. Since 2015, Brightfield has helped Marketing, Innovation, and Insights leaders drive customer-centric strategies on their next big idea. Learn more at brightfieldgroup.com and evergi.co.