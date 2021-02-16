SYSPRO Wins IDC CSAT Award for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, has been recognized as a leading ERP vendor in the IDC customer satisfaction awards program (CSAT). As part of the evaluation process, customers were asked to rate their vendor on more than 30 different customer satisfaction metrics in IDC’s SaaSPath survey. The overall outcome included responses from approximately 2,000 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes.



SYSPRO was placed in the highest scoring group of ERP vendors with strengths ranging from ease of integration to enterprise-level customer support. SYSPRO was also identified as a trusted brand with an ongoing commitment to customers through industry specialization.

According to Paulo De Matos, Chief Product Officer at SYSPRO, “The honour of being recognized in this awards program is a testament to SYSPRO’s continued commitment to customer centricity. SYSPRO is built to deliver industry specific functionality for Manufacturers and Distributors and through industry specialization, we are able to remain focused on delivering optimized performance.”

The survey respondents underwent an extensive screening process to ensure they were familiar with the technologies they were asked about, are current users, and have influence in their company’s technology buying decisions.

According to Eric Newmark, Program Vice President: SaaS, Enterprise Applications, Industry Cloud, and Digital Commerce and lead analyst behind the awards program, “SYSPRO performed well against other ERP vendors in areas in which technology buyers believe the greatest vendor challenges currently exist. This includes areas such as implementation experiences and customer experience.”

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents. For more information, visit syspro.com and follow SYSPRO Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Sharad Tiwari SYSPRO Canada sharad.tiwari@syspro.com +1 844 479 7776