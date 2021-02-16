Sandy Spring Bank Expands Presence in Washington, D.C.

Client Demand Drives Opening of New Full-Service Community Office

/EIN News/ -- OLNEY, Md., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank today announced the opening of a new full-service community office at 647 New York Avenue in Washington, D.C. The branch, located near the Washington Convention Center and Mt. Vernon/7th Street/Convention Center Metro Station, will help meet the growing and diverse needs of the bank’s clients.



“The District is home to a vibrant business community, and we see tremendous growth potential,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chief Executive Officer of Sandy Spring Bank. “With our personalized banking and financial solutions, we want our clients to experience everything that we have to offer either in this new branch or in whatever way they choose to bank with us. We are ready to help our communities thrive as we come out of this global pandemic together.”

The New York Avenue branch is the bank’s fourth community office in Washington, D.C., and one of 61 branches in its network. The branch will have six employees, and its location is adjacent to some of Washington, D.C.’s most attractive retail establishments. Clients will have on-site access to the bank’s broad array of solutions, including: business banking, full-service retail offerings, mortgage loan programs, insurance services, trust services, private banking and wealth planning. To reach the office, directly contact Jazzmine Jackson, branch manager at 202.296.5407 or jjackson@sandyspringbank.com.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Media Contact

Samantha Price

301-260-3614

sprice@sandyspringbank.com



