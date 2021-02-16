WEMASS Partners With Outbrain as Its Sole Native Technology Partner

The group, created by PRISA, Vocento, and Grupo Godó, signed a three-year agreement with Outbrain as its exclusive partner for native advertising

Outbrain, the world's leading discovery and native advertising platform on the open web, today announced the signing of an exclusive, three-year, collaboration agreement with WEMASS, the prestigious digital marketplace created by Prisa, Grupo Godó, and Vocento.

"We’re thrilled to partner with WEMASS, a premium marketplace whose reach encompasses 94% of the digital audience in Spain," said David Kostman, Co-CEO at Outbrain. “For more than a decade, we have partnered with media organizations to increase engagement, readership, and help keep their operations profitable. Our goal is to continue developing and providing our partners with innovative monetization tools that allow them to achieve their goals in a flexible, transparent, and valuable environment.”

Under this agreement, Outbrain will exclusively power the discovery space for major news sites including El País, ABC, La Vanguardia, among others. WEMASS will benefit from Outbrain’s state-of-the-art native technology to drive editorial engagement and increased revenues. Furthermore WEMASS will leverage Outbrain’s Native Ad Server (NAS) to drive engagement with their own native commercial efforts.

“After a long-thought out decision, we are very pleased with our outcome to partner with Outbrain,” says Plácido Balmaseda, General Director of WEMASS. "Outbrain's native solutions, partner-centric and flexible approach will help drive growth and engagement of our audiences. We are confident that our publishers will be able to create lasting relationships with readers and increase revenue opportunities as a result of this partnership.”

WEMASS (Media Audience Safe Solution) marketplace, led by Plácido Balmaseda, was created with the aim of providing advertisers with a quality product in a safe and anti-fraud environment. Advertisers can obtain the best possible efficiency rates for their advertising campaigns, while making available the most competitive prices for the most qualified – and quality – inventory in the Spanish market. With Outbrain, WEMASS can now offer additional native solutions to compliment its monetization and engagement strategies.

Starting today, advertisers can access this premium inventory across the Outbrain network.

About Outbrain

Outbrain is the world’s leading discovery and native advertising feed for the open web. A third of the world’s Internet-connected population explore and discover information through our feed technology, which is trusted by emerging to established brands and integrated into thousands of media companies’ tech stacks to manage and monetize their publishing operations. Outbrain operates in 55 countries and is headquartered in New York City with offices in 18 cities worldwide. Learn more at www.outbrain.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About WEMASS

WEMASS, We Media Audience Safe Solution, is the most important digital marketplace in Spain. The company, promoted by Grupo Godo, Grupo Prisa and Vocento, provides advertisers with the only 100% secure environment for their image. The solution allows easy access to qualified and quality inventory through an identified audience using the best available technology to optimise the capacity of the publishing groups that comprise it.

