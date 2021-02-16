Proactive news headlines including American Resources, DRDGOLD Limited, LiteLink Technologies and XPhyto Therapeutics

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - LiteLink Technologies Inc (CSE:LLT) (OTCMKTS:LLNKD) (FRA:C0B0) to acquire an ownership interest in Canadian cryptocurrency exchange CatalX CTS click here

- Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) (OTCPINK:CBGZF) (FRA:C3J) adds third drill rig to 5,000m program at Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil click here

- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) signs exclusive licenses for rare earth mineral processing and graphene patents from Ohio University click here

- Predictmedix Inc (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) notes recent deployment of its screening technology in Tampa Bay, Florida click here

- Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCQX:GTBAF) (FRA:0G6A) celebrates 250-hole milestone at LP Fault with new results of up to 32 grams per ton gold click here

- Gatling Exploration Inc (CVE:GTR) (OTCQB:GATGF) hails more near surface, gold mineralization at flagship Larder project in Ontario click here

- INDVR Brands Inc (CSE:IDVR) (OTCMKTS:CAAOF) (FRA:3YX) generates record January sales for its Honu brand in Washington state click here

- Nextech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR.NE) (CSE:NTAR) (FRA:N29) beefs up sales team with two top-tier executive hires from Fastly and Salesforce.com click here

- XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) touts completion of European regulatory application process for rapid coronavirus test click here

- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) (JSE:DRD) on track to reach upper end of fiscal 2021 output guidance as revenue surges 41% in first half click here

