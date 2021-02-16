Tetavi, the world's largest AI volumetric library, partners with Adways Group to create social presence paradigm shift
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tetavi, a world leading volumetric technology, officially announced its latest cooperation with Adways Group to assist in the launch a new content partnership enabled by Tetavi’s cutting-edge, AI volumetric library platform strategically designed to transform the industries of entertainment, film, music, fashion, and more. Shooting at Crescent Studios, Tetavi has built an end to end platform that is set to revolutionize the way the world experiences, participates in, and socializes through 3D technology and immersive content.
Tetavi’s latest technology provides users with an intimate and engaging AR (Augmented Reality) video experience with high-quality 360-degree holograms provided by a state-of-the-art capture system. The technology is portable, doesn’t require any green screen, and can be experienced through a standard browser on any smartphone.
Tetavi CEO, Gilad Talmon, states, “Adways, a leader and innovator in digital marketing and advertising in APAC l, was a natural partner for Tetavi as we seek to push the envelope of immersive content and user engagement. Their commitment to bring cutting edge solutions to the market while constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible is inspiring. We see Adways as a close and trusted partner in our mission to make immersive content a household thing.”
“Tetavi was a clear choice for Adways,” echoes Adways Executive VP, Sean Lee. “Tetavi’s platform, allowing creation of high-quality immersive experiences, is a perfect match to our ongoing quest for highly creative user engagement.”
To unveil the groundbreaking technological experience, Tetavi and its partner Adways have enlisted the images of a J-pop idol group. Users can create personalized experiences with a photorealistic 3D CG version of the group stars, including the opportunity to take selfies and socialize it across social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
About TetaVi
Founded in 2016, Tetavi is working on highly reproducible hologram creation technology for immersive media, games and virtual content with the aim of completing and popularizing ideal volumetric video capture. The company has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo, and is actively expanding with its partners globally.
About Adways Group
Founded in 2001, Adways was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers section in 2006. Along with operating leading Japanese affiliate services JANet and Smart-C, it has developed an ad distribution service for smartphones, AppDriver, and a fully automated marketing platform, UNICORN. It is also involved in a wide range of business, including media content planning, development, and management. Adways has expanded from Japan to various other countries, primarily in the Asia region.
To engage with the AR video experience :
https://tetavi.8thwall.app/volumetrics-idol-dance-2021/
Website TetaVi:
https://www.tetavi.com/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/TetaviVolumetricVideo
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/tetavi
