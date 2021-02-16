Ideanomics Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings on March 31, 2021
To Commence Reporting Quarterly Forecasted Sales and EarningsNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A press release will be issued at approximately 4pm ET, followed by a conference call with management at 4:30pm ET. The Company's senior management team will give prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session. Ideanomics encourages investors and analysts to email their questions in advance of the webcast. Please email questions to ir@ideanomics.com.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Webcast Link: At the Ideanomics (www.ideanomics.com) corporate website, and https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssc/mediaframe/43504/indexl.html
Dial-in Number: (Toll-Free US & Canada): 877-407-3107 or 201-493-6796; for China: +86-400-120-2840.
A replay of the webcast and earnings materials will be available on the Company's investor relations website for six months: https://investors.ideanomics.com/quarterly-earnings.
Over the past few quarters, Ideanomics has diversified its revenue streams and sales pipelines under the umbrella of our two divisions, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital, and their respective subsidiaries. As our business segments experience growth, here in North America and throughout the globe, we will begin to report generally our forecasted sales pipeline on a quarterly basis alongside our quarterly earnings.
"Our focus is to deliver growth across all of our subsidiaries, in terms of our objectives for 2021 and beyond," said Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor. "Our 2021 revenue streams are already more diverse than we saw in 2020. For that reason, after careful consideration and review, we concluded that simply posting monthly MEG vehicles delivery numbers is no longer representative of the revenue base within the Ideanomics' family and for this reason we have decided to discontinue issuing monthly delivery numbers. We believe our business segments are well-positioned heading into 2021, and we remain committed to growing the Company and delivering shareholder value while contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future for the planet."
