Metro Infusion Center has opened a new office in Allen Park, Michigan

ALLEN PARK, MI, 48101, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Infusion Center—a national provider of infusion treatments for people with chronic conditions—has opened a new location in Allen Park, Michigan. The address of the new office is 7445 Allen Road, Suite 250. Metro Infusion Center offers biologic injection and infusion therapies in a warm, comfortable outpatient setting for patients who want convenient treatment outside of a hospital.

Metro Infusion Center works closely with physicians to develop customized treatment plans for each of its patients. The infusion therapies are administered by highly trained and experienced practitioners who aim to make patients feel as comfortable as possible during their treatments. Fibromyalgia, hemophilia, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis are some of many ongoing health conditions treated with injections and infusions at Metro Infusion Center.

With more than 130 outpatient centers located throughout the United States, Metro Infusion Center prides itself on offering personalized, compassionate care to all its patients.

William Lowe, one of Metro Infusion Center's patients, said, "I go to Metro Infusion Center to get rheumatoid arthritis infusion treatment, and I love the staff members so much. They are all so friendly and truly listen to me. I look forward to every appointment."

All Metro Infusion Center offices provide an array of amenities such as large-screen TVs and Wi-Fi Internet to make appointments more enjoyable and facilities more welcoming. Metro Infusion Center offices' appealing features include convenient parking, accessible locations, flexible appointment times, and rapid scheduling.

Staff members also help patients find rebates from pharmaceutical companies that can reduce the cost of their infusion treatments.

Metro Infusion Center continues to open new locations nationwide to provide more options for patients with chronic conditions.

