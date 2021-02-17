PharmaFluidics Announces Ultra-Sensitive Second Generation µPAC™ Technology for Unbiased Single Cell Proteomics

Micro-chip based µPAC™ LC columns – key component in Vienna IMP study measuring the proteome at picogram level

GHENT, BELGIUM, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmaFluidics NV, innovative life sciences instruments player, is excited to announce that researchers of Karl Mechtler’s Group at the Research Institute for Molecular Pathology in Vienna have integrated its ultra-sensitive second generation µPAC™ micro-Chip technology as a key enabler in their advanced Single Cell Proteomics workflow.

A newly published joint study available on bioRxiv discloses a 10-fold increase in detection sensitivity, achieved using PharmaFluidics’ second generation µPAC™ technology in an optimized workflow, as compared to previous reports. Key results include untargeted and unbiased analysis achieving identification depth of over 2,000 protein groups from as little as 500 picogram of HeLa tryptic digest.

“The microstructured and extremely reproducible µPAC™ microfluidic devices are conducive to the generation of high-quality data. With the further downscaling of the critical dimensions in our second-generation technology from 2,5 µm to 1,25 µm, we are now definitely opening a new league in proteomics LC, as indicated by the order of magnitude improvement in sensitivity for limited sample workflows” Paul Jacobs, co-founder and COO at PharmaFluidics commented.

“We are grateful to IMP researchers for bringing PharmaFluidics’ technology to the forefront of protein biology, and to our own staff for relentless support to their fellow-scientists”, added Johan Devenyns, CEO.

About PharmaFluidics

PharmaFluidics develops and commercializes its unique μPACᵀᴹ range of micro-chip based chromatography columns for use in biomarker, diagnostics and drug research & development applications in the global biotech and pharma industries. The unprecedented, game-changing separation performance of PharmaFluidics’ μPACᵀᴹ chromatography columns allows to identify substantially more compounds in complex biological samples, such as biopsies, proteome digests, culture media or bio-pharmaceutical actives.

The key expertise and IP estate of PharmaFluidics are the design, lithographic production, and surface treatment of silicon wafers for use as separation devices in liquid chromatography. PharmaFluidics collaborates with an extensive network of centers of excellence and pioneer users to develop an increasing range of applications.

For more information, please visit www.pharmafluidics.com

