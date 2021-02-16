Flip Your Business Now App launches as America’s first-ever retail business valuation app
FYBN App will allow business owners and entrepreneurs to leverage its business sale tool to ensure more accurate value-based business purchases.ATLANTA , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES , February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FYBN App or Flip Your Business Now Valuation App has launched in the United States, and is the first of its kind, offering almost accurate value of business-based income, sales and expenses to business owners and entrepreneurs seeking to purchase existing gas stations/CStores. The new app will assist buyers who are interested in purchasing gas stations/CStores, calculating soft parameters and factors that can influence the reliability of the business.
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Cloud Toronto Venture Capital has now launched its FYBN App. New business owners and capital-driven entrepreneurs who are seeking to enter the untapped market of gas stations and CStores can now make use of the FYBN App that will assist in business valuation. As a first of its kind, the app offers almost accurate trailing averages of operating gas stations and CStores, back trailing on the last three months averages of sales, income, and regular expenses.
A source closely related to the project has shared that, ‘for decades, gas stations/CStores have been neglected, and today it’s one of the most untapped business industries in the world. The United States and many other nations have endured recessions, economic struggles, wars, terrorist attacks, software, and technology booms and now recently a pandemic – yet through it all, gas stations and CStores have remained financially operational.’
As the global pandemic treads forward, with the United States still having the most infections, FYBN has assured buyers and sellers that they can sell and/or purchase a gas station/CStore from the comfort of their home. The company has designed and implemented a frictionless process, eliminating the hassles of uncertainty, while keeping clients at ease that all purchases, communication, and non-business-related financial transactions can be conducted via the App.
The Atlanta-based company is driven to assist local citizens in the city, and around the State to make valuable and smart business purchasing decisions. Currently, the State of Georgia has roughly 9,000 retail locations available for purchase and boasts with positive client reviews and feedback. Finding reliable sources and working alongside trustworthy sellers has left many uncertain about their future business purchasing endeavors.
‘The ongoing support and boom which has expanded the Electric Automotive (EV) industry in the U.S. and other leading nations have left dozens of buyers uncertain about their purchase. Yes, EV is all the hype now, but AV has and always will remain a reliable source of transportation for billions of people. In almost every country around the world, and even more so in the U.S, gas stations/CStores have served and assisted billions of customers – it’s a lucrative market which many have ignored for years,’ shares a source from FYBN.
More about Cloud Toronto and FYBN Valuation App
Founded and owned by Dilip Mooparakath, MBA, an Atlanta resident, Cloud Toronto Venture Capital was first established in 2021 in Toronto, Canada. Since its formation, the company has relocated to California and has since 2014 called Atlanta, GA their home.
The company focuses on PE-based CREB Selling and startup venture funding but has recently added the Flip Your Business Now Valuation App to its well-maintained business portfolio. FYBN Valuation App is looking to find the right set of sellers and buyers of gas stations/CStores, additionally recruit a team of legal experts that can assist during the transaction process. The success of FYBN lies in its capabilities to offer new and first-time buyers an opportunity to expand their business ventures to all 50 States, Europe, and APAC. The team behind FYBN follows strict guidelines and local jurisdiction to retrieve the most accurate information and statistical data of every listing they have on offer. This can help put buyers, and more so, sellers at ease knowing the process will be seamless, safe, and steadfast.
As a first of its kind, FYBN Valuation App will now allow better and more streamlined access to a market that offers potential buyers lucrative business ventures from the comfort of their homes. With listings already available, those interested can download FYBN App directly or from the App Store or Google Play.
Dilip Mooparakath
Cloud Toronto Venture Capital
