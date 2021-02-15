GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT EXTENDS STATE OF EMERGENCY TO MARCH 15

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency to March 15, 2021 as the State continues its distribution of vaccines to Vermonters most at risk of death. All previous addendums to the State of Emergency remain in place to continue to mitigate the spread of the virus and ensure economic protections remain in place.

“The State of Emergency remains a needed tool to help us manage and respond to the pandemic,” said Governor Phil Scott. “As we continue to vaccinate more Vermonters, prioritizing those most vulnerable to severe illness or death from COVID-19, I’m hopeful there won’t be too many more of these extensions and we’ll get back to some sense of normal.”

The announcement comes as the State is set to open Phase 3 of its vaccine distribution strategy, which will allow Vermonters age 70 and older to register beginning Tuesday. Vermonters age 75 and older eligible under Phase 2, as well as those eligible under 1A, are also still able to get vaccinated.

“I know how difficult this has been as we approach the one-year mark on this emergency,” added Governor Scott. “But I assure you there is light at the end of the tunnel, and we are finally seeing it up ahead. If we stay smart, and committed to protecting each other, we can reach that light with the least number of lives lost and well positioned to recover stronger than we came into this crisis. If we stick together, I know we will get there.”

Click here to view the State of Emergency extension.

For more information on:

###