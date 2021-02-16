JANSON LAUNCHES VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENT SOLUTIONS FOR CLIENTS

Expanded Communications Platforms are Designed to Enable Virtual Workforce Training, Technology Demos, Town halls, Conferences and Exhibits, and More

/EIN News/ -- Manassas, VA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JANSON is pleased to announce the launch of its virtual environments service offering. These solutions are extraordinary and leverage 3D virtual and mixed reality technologies to bring enhanced efficiency to virtual engagements through large-scale presentations, briefing rooms, technology demos, live streaming, workforce town halls, training sessions, and much more. Our solutions enable our clients worldwide to engage faster, better, and cheaper with any audience or stakeholder.

“Our clients are realizing the broader engagement opportunities and — better yet — bottom-line benefits of virtual environments for their business and mission needs,” explains Janet Chihocky, Founder & CEO of JANSON. “JANSON’s immersive virtual environments allow you to extend your reach and showcase content and products to stakeholders locally, regionally, and around the world. Our virtual engagement solutions were designed to meet clients at their point of need. Whether developing a virtual facility or innovation center that mirrors the client’s physical facility or conducting technology demos, events, or a custom environment for workforce training, our engagement solutions can solve those challenges and many others.”

She added: “As a company dedicated to “best in class” communications solutions for our clients, the effort to develop and provide this service offering was the logical next step in our portfolio expansion.”

Hosted on the cloud or on-premises behind a firewall, JANSON’s virtual solutions provide innovative and modernized experiences that can run on any desktop, tablet, or smartphone, enabling JANSON clients to reach new and unlimited audiences at a specific time, increase efficiency, improve the bottom line, and enhance their mission.

Dedicated to bringing our customers’ mission to life, JANSON is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) contractor specializing in physical, virtual, and digital communication solutions for military, defense, and federal customers. JANSON’s physical communication solutions, including modernized office workspaces and museum-quality displays, have been installed in buildings across the nation. Through its strategic communications expertise, the JANSON team delivers advanced campaign plans, digital communication strategies, creative and graphics products, stakeholder analysis, immersive displays, technology programs, speechwriting, media relations, high-impact videos, and 3D virtual environments for online training and virtual briefings. To learn more, please visit jansoncom.com.

Janet Chihocky is the Founder & CEO of JANSON and is also the author of Chapter 11: Facing It? I Did Too.

