GBT Filed Patent Application for AI Based Facial Recognition Security System

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT” or the “Company”) with GBT Tokenize Corp. (“GBT/Tokenize”) filed with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) a patent for AI facial recognition system, for computers and mobile devices. The application has been assigned serial number 63147326 and the filing date is February 9, 2021. The deadline for filing a U.S. nonprovisional, PCT, or other foreign applications is February 9, 2022.



The invention is presenting an AI based security system for smartphones and computers. The methods and algorithms learn a user’s facial and body features by one-time user’s training. Based on this information, the system is designed to identify the user with or without a face mask, or any other type of bodily clothing. The patent contemplates a system that can identify user’s facial and body’s changes, like weight gain/loss and similar changes, alerting the user in real time. It is expected that this feature, if fully developed, can be used for a wide variety of purposes. For example, smartphone’s facial unlocking with or without face cover, health watcher, personal clothing design and similar applications. There may also be applications of such technology for security systems for law enforcement and military applications. For example, identifying persons of interest in airports with or without face masks. The patent contemplates a system including an artificial intelligence technology to learn the user’s facial and body features among them are skull size, eyes distance, and bones structure. The patent contemplates that the system will learn the user’s body’s features like skeleton shape, body size, and unique bodily features. Implementations of the described techniques may include hardware, a method or process, or computer software on a computer-accessible medium. The system may also include a mobile application software and server backend programs. For security purposes the user still has the option to enter passcode or fingerprint reading to unlock his/her smartphone, computer and other apparatus. GBT will evaluate to use this technology for a wide variety of applications among them health related device security, network protocols security, surveillance real-time analytics, video’s identification, and law enforcement. The Company will evaluate to incorporate this type of technology within its mobile applications and computer systems.

“The security of our electronic devices has become a major challenge in the past decade as we witness a significant increase in cybercrimes. As we are working on our health monitoring hardware and software technology, we aim to provide the highest level of data security and privacy for our users. Computer vision algorithms are applied directly to the given three-dimensional data that is taken by camera to develop detectors for locally interesting points. We apply vision-based methods to construct 3D object models from full or partial views. We are also introducing algorithms that consider spectral geometric features on structures, recognizing vertexes using stereotypical vision. We measure facial and bodily points distances and transform them into a 3D point figure using internal calibration algorithms. We expect that this process is done once during the user’s training stage. We plan to evaluate further applications for this type of technology like health watcher system, fitness monitoring, airport security and law enforcement,” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system or that it will be granted the patent. In order to successfully implement this system, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

