CaptionCall Releases Android Mobile App

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CaptionCall announced the release of its new Mobile app for Android®, which allows people with hearing loss to make and receive calls on their Android smartphone. Developed to serve the increasing number of customers who rely on smartphones for their communication needs, the Mobile app for Android is available at no cost to people with hearing loss who need captions to use the phone effectively.



“We are thrilled to offer the CaptionCall Mobile app for Android,” says CaptionCall Chief Executive Officer Scott Wood. “With the Android app, callers make and receive captioned phone calls so they can better understand their communication and reclaim their independence. Today’s callers are on the go. This app makes calling easy and clear.”

The CaptionCall Mobile app for Android allows users greater freedom to connect and communicate anywhere they have cellular service or Wi-Fi available. CaptionCall Mobile users can make and answer calls, follow captions of the conversation, receive voicemails with captioning, and save conversations they want to store. The app is now available for download in the Google Play store and is compatible with Android smartphones with Operating System (OS) 7.0 or newer and the Jitterbug Smart2 smartphones that use the Android 7.0 OS or newer.

As people age, their likelihood for hearing loss increases. According to a 2019 Pew Research Center study, seniors are using mobile devices now more than ever before, with 46 percent of people ages 65 and older using smartphones. The CaptionCall Mobile app for Android supports consumers who are increasingly reliant on smartphones for communication.

By supporting consumer’s communication needs on their preferred device, CaptionCall makes it easy for eligible callers to connect with family, communicate confidently, and enjoy clarity in every conversation.

CaptionCall is committed to providing the highest quality service and dedicated customer support. Customers benefit from hands-on training, remote training, ongoing support, and unlimited captioning – all at no cost, thanks to the federally funded program that pays the total cost of the CaptionCall service for people who need captions to use the telephone.

“I love it,” says Joe, of Washington. “I'm 93 with only 6 percent hearing in one ear and 30 percent in the other. I have had a very hard time talking to anyone, especially when they talk too fast. This is a very helpful communication tool and I'm so thankful to have the use of it.”

CaptionCall, LLC

CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations – and more from life.

CaptionCall is also committed to providing this essential service in a safe manner during the pandemic. Customers can choose self-guided, remotely guided, or in-person installation of phones by local CaptionCall representatives who follow current COVID-19 guidelines, including the wearing of masks. In addition, as many people with hearing loss read lips to better understand conversations, most CaptionCall representatives use clear plastic face masks.

