VigiTrust Launches Foundational Risk Assessment on VigiOne Platform

Integrated Risk Management SaaS Platform Now Enables Users to Conduct Full Risk Assessments Before Managing Compliance

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VigiTrust, an award-winning provider of Integrated Risk Management SaaS solutions, today launched new Asset Register, Risk Register and Dynamic Assessment features on its flagship platform, VigiOne. Organizations can now assess the risks to their assets before determining how they line up with legal, industrial and security standards, and take steps to meet all relevant regulations.



VigiOne has historically enabled organizations to prepare, validate and manage their compliance with security and data protection standards and regulations through its continuous monitoring, assessments, eLearning, audit and reporting functions. The platform now expands its reach to cover the steps before compliance management: namely, answering the questions, "What are the risks my organization faces, and what can I do about those risks?" to help create a Continuous Compliance Program.

The new tools include:

Asset Register: Enables users to register all company assets, from physical security and IT systems to processes, reputation and IP, and assign responsibility for each; companies can also integrate existing asset registers into the VigiOne platform

“Our new tool suite allows organizations to define their scope, calculate their risks, and create an assessment to ensure that they are continually compliant with all relevant regulations,” said VigiTrust Founder and CEO Mathieu Gorge. “Unlike competitive solutions, VigiOne is highly customizable, empowering users to edit and add questions and draft their own risk management templates, while still being connected to the regulations. It also allows them to demonstrate compliance to multiple standards through a single assessment, rather than having to answer the same questions over and over for each regulation.”

VigiTrust is an award-winning provider of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) SaaS solutions to clients in 120 countries in the hospitality, retail, transportation, higher education, government, healthcare, and eCommerce industries. VigiTrust solutions allow clients and partners to prepare for, validate, and maintain compliance with legal and industry frameworks and regulations on data privacy, information governance, and compliance.

VigiOne enables organizations to achieve and maintain compliance with legal, industrial, and security standards and frameworks, including data protection, data transfer and retention, Protected Health Information (PHI) and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), ISO 27001 compliance programs, and corporate governance. VigiTrust helps global Fortune 500 customers comply with US Federal regulations, State regulations, and European directives.

