Cryonics Expert R. Michael Perry PhD to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once the definition of death was when a person stopped breathing and their heart stopped beating. Of course, this was before we learned we could resuscitate people through CPR or defibrillation and other extreme life-saving measures.

It might then be possible that death is not inevitable or irreversible, and that the acceleration of our technological advancement as a society will allow us to overcome mortality itself.

The field of Cryonics is dedicated to the broader study of freezing the newly deceased for reanimation. This search for the secret to longer life places its hopes on the continued progress of humanity and future advances in our understanding of medicine and technology.

R. Michael Perry PhD is a dedicated cryonics activist and patient caretaker for the Alcor Life Extension Foundation, a cryonics service provider.

Since childhood, Dr. Perry has been fascinated by the concept of extending life.

“I’ve never liked the idea of death,” says Dr. Perry. “I don’t think there is a point in living if you're just going to die. Should there ever be a time that you fall asleep and never wake up? It's reasonable to want to keep living. I just do want to keep going, and even to grow and develop further, get both smarter and more compassionate. There's never going to be a time that I don't want to come back.”

Dr. Perry's interest in cryonics was born from his early love of science fiction. He soon learned that cryonics was not just something in the pages of his magazines or on the TV or movie screen, but a legitimate avenue for life extension.

“We know technology has improved immeasurably in the past few centuries, and we expect there will be great improvements in the future,” says Dr. Perry. “Eventually, there must be a way to scientifically address the dying process, revive consciousness, and return us to a state of good health.”

Dr. Perry estimates there are about 500 individuals in cryopreservation around the world. Dr. Perry himself has long had arrangements to be cryopreserved.

The prospect of radical life extension implies a profound trust in human possibility. Of course, this raises significant moral questions. Dr. Perry is also the author of Forever For All: Moral Philosophy, Cryonics, and the Scientific Prospects for Immortality. The book considers the problems of death in light of our continuing progress. He sees the immortalization of humanity as a great project that will unite us in common cause and provide a meaningful destiny.

While Cryonics is not this project, it could be a steppingstone to such a project in the future, and Dr. Perry optimistic.

“Cryonics is here to stay, and it will continue to grow until finally enough evidence is accumulated that it will be clear we're really on to something,” says Dr. Perry. “We expect great advances in sensors, computation, the understanding of biology and neurology. I expect cryonics will radically change things.”

