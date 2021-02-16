Canon updates its popular Speedlite Transmitter, with the new ST-E3-RT(Ver.2)

Canon Europe (www.Canon-europe.com) today announces the ST-E3-RT(Ver.2) – an update of the popular ST-E3-RT transmitter. Enabling wireless flash synchronisation and multiple control of Speedlites - positioned up to 30m away - this new transmitter gives professionals greater creative freedom in both a studio and natural environment. It supports key features of the recently introduced Speedlite EL-1 and also enables new capabilities when using previously launched RT Speedlites – including wireless (radio) second-curtain synchronisation [1].

Other new features of the ST-E3-RT(Ver.2) include support for the Speedlite EL-1’s low-power 1/8192 micro flash [2], and for photographers who use manual flash, the transmitter boasts a new FE Memory mode.

High-quality, flexible capture Through introducing radio wireless transmission and second-curtain synchronisation [3], the ST-E3-RT(Ver.2) releases the flash at the end of a long exposure. As a result, it helps photographers produce natural looking images when capturing moving subjects. The ST-E3-RT(Ver.2) offers this feature as a new wireless option, giving users flexibility in a range of shooting scenarios.

When shooting with a large aperture and/or high ISO speed, the flash level can often overpower the subject and scene. This forces the photographer to change settings or set up, ultimately losing the look they desired. When partnered with the Speedlite EL-1 [4], the transmitter’s 1/8192 micro flash adds beautifully subtle nuances of light without disrupting the atmosphere and ambient light reflected on set. This feature is perfect for fashion and portrait photographers looking to capture scenes with a natural atmosphere.

Building on the original transmitter’s flexible qualities, the ST-E3-RT(Ver.2) supports FE Memory – offering a quicker and more convenient manual flash set up. Alleviating the need for multiple test shots, professionals now have the option to perform an initial shot in E-TTL mode, capturing the E-TTL flash settings. Users can then switch the Speedlites to manual flash to allow for manual adjustments where needed – all whilst retaining the original E-TTL settings.

Maximising product life span Canon Europe is also providing a chargeable update for existing ST-E3-RT users. Those with the transmitter can send it to one of the listed Canon Service Centres to be upgraded to include the new additional features and capabilities of the ST-E3-RT(Ver.2).

For more information about the ST-E3-RT(Ver.2) and its compatibility, please visit:

K315 V2 - https://bit.ly/2N1UAr3 ST-E3-RT - https://bit.ly/3u4wVGQ

[1] With supported cameras launched from 2020, with the latest firmware (e.g. EOS-1D X Mark III and EOS R5/R6 but excluding EOS 850D). Supporting Speedlites EL-1, 600EX II-RT, 600EX-RT, 430EX III-RT. [2] 1/8192 power only possible with the EL-1 (increases to 1/128 power with High-Speed Sync). [3] With supported cameras launched from 2020, with the latest firmware (e.g. EOS-1D X Mark III and EOS R5/R6 but excluding EOS 850D). Supporting Speedlites EL-1, 600EX II-RT, 600EX-RT, 430EX III-RT. [4] 1/8192 power only possible with the EL-1 (increases to 1/128 power with High-Speed Sync).

Media Contact: Canon Central and North Africa Mai Youssef e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency Rania El Rafie e. Rania.elrafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com.