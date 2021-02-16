Increased Military Expenditure Leads To Growth In The Military Helicopters Market

Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Increasing military expenditure contributed to the growth of the military helicopters market growth. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military expenditure reached $1917 billion in 2019, 3.6% up from $1822 billion in 2018, and the highest annual growth in expenditure since 2010. The USA, China, India, Russia, and Saudi Arabia together accounted for 62% of total global expenditure. Moreover, global military spending represented 2.2% of the global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019. The growth in military expenditure led to an increase in the procurement of warships, submarines, aircraft, and helicopters, thereby generating higher revenues for the attack helicopter market.

The major players covered in the military rotorcraft market are Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Korea Aerospace Industries, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin, NHIndustries, Russian Helicopters, Textron, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Kawasaki Aerospace Company.

The global military helicopters market is expected to grow from $50.75 billion in 2020 to $52.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $67.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

TBRC’s military helicopters industry report is segmented by type into light military helicopter, medium military helicopter, heavy military helicopter, by application into utility military helicopter, transport military helicopter, attack/assault military helicopter, search and rescue military helicopter, multi-role military helicopter, reconnaissance and observation military helicopter, by number of engines into single, twin engine, and by component & system into airframe, main rotor systems, anti-torque systems, electrical systems, hydraulic systems, avionics, stability augmentation systems, flight control systems, undercarriages, environmental control systems, emergency services, special-purpose systems, engines.

Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides military helicopters market overview, forecast military helicopters market size and growth for the whole market, military helicopters market segments, and geographies, military helicopters market trends, military helicopters market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Military Helicopters Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3636&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Air based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-based-defense-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Military Drones Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-drones-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/unmanned-commercial-aerial-vehicles-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-military-weapons-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293